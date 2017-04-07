Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp wary that Stoke is 'a difficult place to go' ahead of bet365 trip

Jürgen Klopp is braced for a battle when he takes his Liverpool side to Stoke City looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a late mid-week draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds make the short trip to the bet365 Stadium hoping to reaffirm their prospects of earning Champions League football next season, although they have downed both Arsenal and Everton within the last month.

But having won just eight of 16 league games this season against sides currently in the bottom-half of the table - Liverpool's fixture schedule from now until the current campaign's end is far from easy.

Four of their final seven opponents this season are below 10th, with tough trips to West Bromwich Albion and Watford as well as hosting Southampton - who knocked Klopp's charges out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage and have yet to concede a goal to Liverpool this term after 180 minutes.

The club's run-in is made all the more harder with top goalscorer Sadio Mané out for the season and Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson yet to return from respective thigh and foot injuries.

To make matters worse, Liverpool could be without the rejuvenated Philippe Coutinho - who has improved hugely in his last two games, scoring two goals - due to illness.

"Stoke is a difficult place to go"

Previewing the clash with Stoke at his pre-match press conference, Klopp noted that the Potters are a "good team" and said that they have fared well in "different parts in the season" with "different performances" elsewhere, but are "still good."

"Not the best results in the last few games, but really good," the German manager continued. "And Stoke is not an easy place to be. Everybody knows about this."

He said that Mark Hughes' side have "different options" available but insisted their style-of-play this weekend "should be pretty clear" and lauded them as "a good football-playing side, obviously."

The north Staffordshire outfit are eight points above the relegation zone after a run of three straight defeats but Klopp believes they have enough quality to avoid being dragged into the battle at the bottom.

He told reporters: "I don't think Stoke think about being in danger. They're maybe one of these two or three teams who don't fight for the one thing [European football] or fight against the other thing [relegation] so that's a comfortable situation."

Klopp feels Stoke "have kind of a natural confidence" as well as a "very experienced" and "very good" manager in Hughes, reiterating that it is "a difficult place to go" although "the only place" his Liverpool side "want to be" this weekend.

Liverpool have won six of their last seven Premier League meetings with Stoke City, the last two both 4-1, although the sole exception within that run was a chastening 6-1 loss in the Potteries on the final day of the 2014-15 campaign.

The Reds have won two of two games at the bet365 in all competitions since that day, by a 1-0 scoreline on both occasions, though have yet to win an away league game in 2017 - claiming just three points from 15 on the road since beating Everton on December 19.

This, though, is the first time Klopp will manage Liverpool in a league game at the bet365 - his only other time doing so coming in the semi-finals of the League Cup last season.