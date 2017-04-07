Manchester City vs Hull City Preview: Two sides with clear aims on their way to achieving them

A clumsy challenge in the penalty area from Andrew Robertson back in December saw Hull City remain at the bottom of the Premier League, Yaya Touré's finish from the penalty spot opening the floodgates as Manchester City netted thrice in the final 20 minutes. Four months on, Marco Silva has arrived at the KCom and revolutionised a side who were deemed to be doomed.

Nine points in their last four games sees the Tigers now comfortably off the bottom of the table, climbing out of the relegation with a 4-2 midweek win against Middlesbrough. With West Ham falling rapidly and Sunderland and 'Boro suffering a slow and painful top flight death, Silva is close to what seemed to be the unthinkable, guiding Hull to safety.

While the aim is survival for Hull, their hosts also have an obvious aim; Champions League football next season is a must. Guardiola told reporters on Friday that "the situation is clear. Eight games left and we need to qualify for the top four, that is our target until the end of the season." City too are in a healthy position for their objective despite occasional slip-ups, four points ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester United with a game-in-hand on Liverpool.

Despite Hull's recent excellence, it has predominantly come at home. Since Silva's arrival, he's picked up just one point in away matches, though that was in Manchester against City's rivals United back in February. The Portuguese manager accepted their away form must improve, "we need to start translating our home form to when we go away because in front of our own fans we are playing well and with a lot of confidence."

His main message ahead of the game was that despite Hull moving out of the bottom three, that will mean nothing if they end up there at the end of the season

"We have come a long way since I arrived," Silva said. "But I keep stressing to the players that we have achieved nothing yet in our battle to be out of the bottom three at the end of the season."

The notion is a good one, but Saturday's match seems a foregone conclusion. City are unbeaten against promoted sides at home since 2009 and haven't been beaten by any side at home this season except 'Champions-elect' Chelsea. Meanwhile, Hull haven't won away at City since the Second World War. However, Crystal Palace's win against Chelsea last week was a reminder that for the clubs fighting relegation, anything can be possible.

Team News

Manchester City

Bacary Sagna (groin), Gabriel Jesus (foot) and Ilkay Gundogan (knee) remain unavailable, though Sagna is set to return in the coming weeks. Vincent Kompany made a rare appearance for City against Chelsea in midweek and said he was pleased with his performance on his return, he will face a fitness test to see if he's ready for two games in a week straight after coming back.

Hull City

Abel Hernández should be available for Marco Silva despite suffering a dead leg against Middlesbrough in that vital 4-2 win for the Tigers. Harry Maguire, though, is out with a knock.

Tom Huddlestone is completing the final game of a three-match suspension while Will Keane, Ryan Mason and Moses Odubajo are long-term absentees. Omas Elabdellaoui and Diumerci Mbokani are likely to return for the action on Easter weekend.