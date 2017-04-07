Spurs to be boosted by surprise Harry Kane return ahead of Watford clash

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he's set to have Harry Kane at his disposal when Tottenham Hotspur host Watford on Saturday, after the striker recovered from an ankle injury in a much quicker than expected time-frame.

Kane was stretchered off in the FA Cup against Milwall last month, with ankle ligament damage putting him out for what experts suggested would be a six week lay-off.

Kane's rapid recovery

However, after just four weeks on the sidelines, Kane has returned to training and could play a part on Saturday as Spurs face the Hornets.

"The good news is he’s ready. He’s fully recovered and that is great news for him and for us," said Pochettino, who revealed that the Englishman has "pushed himself a lot to be fully recovered."

Tottenham have fared impressively in the absence of Kane, winning three consecutive Premier League games to leave themselves as the only realistic challengers to Chelsea's spot at the top, with a healthy gap to the Europa League places.

Son Heung-Min and Vincent Janssen have both played well in Kane's role as the lone striker during his absence, meaning Pochettino will likely restrict the number 10 to a bench role on Saturday, as he bids for match-fitness.

Lopez to start in goal?

There could be a surprise selection further back in the team, with young goalkeeper Pau Lopez set for a first-team berth after Michel Vorm suffered knee damage against Swansea City on Wednesday.

Hugo Lloris is yet to fully recover from the stomach bug that kept him away from the game in Wales, meaning Lopez - who is on loan from Espanyol - could be thrust into the spotlight.

Speaking about his possible inclusion, Pochettino said; "He’s young but he’s here because we believe in him and trust in him. If Hugo is not ready, he’s a keeper who can cope with the pressure to play without problem."