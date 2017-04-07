Swansea clash is West Ham's biggest game in "a few years" admits defender James Collins

West Ham United defender James Collins has admitted that Saturday's clash with Swansea City is the club's biggest in "a few years" as they look to end their run of seven matches without victory.

A massive game

The Hammers have been in free fall over the past two months, with Slaven Bilić's side slipping further and further down the Premier League table since their last victory, a win over Southampton at the beginning of February.

Their latest losing streak stretched to five games on Wednesday night with the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, which saw them fall to within five points of the relegation zone.

Now, the London Stadium will host a crucial basement battle with Paul Clement's side this weekend, who came very close to pulling themselves out of trouble before the late 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.

“Swansea is a massive game," Collins told whufc.com."The biggest we’ve had for a few years, I’d say If we don’t get the three points we’re sucked right into it so it’s vital."

“We need to regroup, have a good couple of days training and get the three points," he added. "Nothing less on Saturday."

All our thoughts and efforts into it

The next fortnight could prove crucial for Bilić's men, with the visit of Swansea on Saturday before a trip to the North East against bottom-of-the-table Sunderland the following Saturday.

It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Hammers faithful with the move to the London Stadium and the side's poor performances, but skipper Mark Noble insisted that they will need their support on Saturday afternoon.

“We need the fans on Saturday for sure," the captain admitted. "All of them in full voice and let’s hope we can reward them."

“We’re obviously disappointed with the defeat," Noble stated after Wednesday's defeat. "We know deep down that we have to forget about that as quickly as we can and get a win on Saturday."

He continued: "All our thoughts and efforts now this game has finished are onto Swansea on Saturday."