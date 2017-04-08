Jürgen Klopp delighted with 'absolutely massive' and 'special' Liverpool victory at Stoke

Jürgen Klopp hailed an "absolutely massive" three points as Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke City courtesy of goals from half-time substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

The German's decision to change to a 3-5-2 with neither of the Brazil pair considered fit enough to start and Sadio Mané, Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana all missing looked like backfiring.

The Reds trailed 1-0 at the break at the bet365 Stadium having been outplayed in the first period by the Potters, who led through Jonathan Walters' unmarked near-post header.

Yet the introductions of Coutinho and Firmino help swing the game in Liverpool's favour as they transformed the visitors' play, Coutinho scoring a well-taken equaliser on 70 minutes.

Just two minutes later, his compatriot Firmino put Liverpool ahead with a phenomenal looping half-volley that helped deliver a huge turnaround and a crucial three points in the top-four race.

Klopp hails 'special' victory as Reds inject fresh belief into top-four hopes

"It's absolutely massive," Klopp told journalists afterwards. "We've won a few games this year, but this is really special.

"Today you could feel it immediately in the dressing room, everyone was like 'That's very important' but of course we have to prove it next week, next week, next week, that's how it is.

"But it feels outstandingly good in this moment. I can imagine Stoke feel exactly the opposite because they were really close to getting points today, maybe all three, maybe one, but in the end we all worked really hard obviously for the three points and we got them, so we're happy for today."

Klopp explained that Firmino and Coutinho were unable to start because they would have needed substituted so early on, the German instead starting teenagers in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn.

He felt that his side Liverpool weren't playing to their potential in the first 45 minutes in a system that he admitted they couldn't train in prior to their trip to North Staffordshire.

"The win is very, very important for us," he continued." Because of different reasons it was really difficult. Stoke is a difficult place to play, to come here is really difficult to take the points. In our situation even we knew before it was much more difficult, but we still thought it was possible [to win].

"First-half wasn't as good as we could be, it was two completely different halves obviously. We had to change the system, we couldn't train it [the 3-5-2] really. I don't like this too much but the situation forced it. We couldn't train it, that's what everybody could see.

"But defending was not a problem and I thought actually it would be more of a problem. We didn't defend like we usually do so we couldn't play high pressure and had to stay a little bit deeper, but they didn't create a lot of chances.

"But they scored the goal. In this situation it was not a question of the system it was only losing two challenges. The first and the second, goal.

"Half-time, again difficult decision to make because it was not clear that Roberto and Phil would be ready for 45 minutes. Roberto had, after the last game, a guy who usually never says anything about how he feels or whatever, said 'I'm really done'.

"After two games for Brazil, last game after injury played Man City, flying immediately to Brazil, playing there, in his situation trying to convince the people, coming back, playing immediately the derby and so on. So he was at a point when it was clear if we tried to bring him through 90 minutes, it will cause us real problems.

"Coutinho lost three kilos in three days"

Klopp also added that Coutinho could not start due to the sickness bug that had made him a huge doubt in the days up to the clash. The No.10 also had to go off after 65 minutes of the mid-week draw with Bournemouth because of the bug.

The Reds boss said: "Phil lost three kilos in the last three days. For most of us that would be good news. For Phil as a professional footballer, it was not as good. He came to the hotel this morning and said 'I'm fine' but we knew he would have low energy levels.

"He was full enough for 30 minutes and then we had to fight and we needed then Simon Mignolet. Two outstanding saves. Second one was one of the best I've ever seen. Save of the day, month, year whatever. It was outstanding.

"Well deserved for him, because he got a lot of criticism of course in his Liverpool career and to show this, sometimes these are the moments you need as a player. For us as a team we need a goalkeeper in a moment like this and we scored two fantastic goals and played football in the second-half.

"First-half we didn't play football. It was not because of Trent and Ben, they were not even involved because we always played long balls, we tried to find Divock [Origi] because obviously nobody felt comfortable in the system. We saw this.

"We couldn't change the system really in the second-half. We did a little bit but only offensively, playing still with three in the back. We changed Clyney [Nathaniel Clyne] and Milly [James Milner] from the side and all that stuff.

"We played much better football between the spaces, created chances, scored fantastic goals and had luck and a fantastic goalkeeper in two situations.

"But crossbar, I think first-half, from my point of view it was a clear penalty. Probably was handball, [Bruno] Martins-Indi. In a situation like this, then Daniel [Sturridge] would have been one-on-one with the goalkeeper so still.

"We had more situations in the second-half so I thought it was deserved. It was lucky for us of course, because of the first-half, but in the end it is deserved and we are completely happy and fine with this game."

Klopp: Mignolet save was 'like scoring a goal'

Mignolet has proved a divisive figure in his time on Merseyside but Klopp felt that the Belgian's display and particularly his save to deny Berahino was as influential as scoring a goal.

He declared: "His performance is what you wish. Defending is about organisation and everything.

"The goal which we conceded, we lost one challenge, they could run in behind and the cross was similar to the goal we conceded against Stoke at home. I thought it was again a header in the first post area.

"And the big chance when [Marko] Arnautović could run in behind immediately with this pass [to Berahino] and the fantastic sliding challenge of whoever it was.

"Then this reaction, that's what you need to be successful. When a goalkeeper makes saves like this - we can't expect it every week - but when he is doing it, it is like scoring a goal."