Chicharito would have 20 goals a season in my Man United team, claims Mourinho

While hinting that Manchester United will look to bring in a striker this summer, José Mourinho namedropped Javier Hernandez for a second time this season, claiming he’d have scored 20 goals in this United side this season.

The Portuguese manager also referred to Chicharito a few weeks ago, telling the BBC that he wouldn’t have sold the striker.

Chicharito would have 20 goals this season

Mourinho vented at his strikers after Man United’s recent consecutive draws, against West Brom and, more recently, Everton.

“In the way we play at Old Trafford, in the way we dominate opponents, in the way we play in their box, I think Chicharito would have 20 goals easily, even coming from the bench for the last 10 or 20 minutes. He’d have 20 goals,” Mourinho claimed on Friday.

The United boss described his own forwards as “good players” and “creative players” but said while “they can create, naturally, they are not the kind of guy that is killer.”

Hernandez left Old Trafford during Louis van Gaal’s tenure at the club, joining Bayer Leverkusen for a minimal fee, where he’s scored 38 goals in 73 appearances since his 2015 move.

While Zlatan Ibrahimović has had a stunning return this season, his first at United, with 27 goals in all competitions, United’s other strikers have all failed to reach double digits.

Hernandez a true poacher, says Mourinho

Continuing to hail Hernandez, Mourinho said that “he’s a guy that, naturally, when the ball rebounds here or there, boom, goal. The goalkeeper saves, he goes there - tap-in, goal. A cross is coming, he anticipates at the first post - header, goal.”

“We play well most of the time - not always, obviously - we create but don’t score enough goals for the way we play."

Asked whether United would buy a striker this season, Mourinho responded “maybe.”

It’s the second time he’s named Chicharito this month having also said he knows who he wants this summer transfer window.

Many United fans would welcome back Hernandez after two seasons away at Bayer Leverkusen, though most supported the decision to sell him in 2015. Hernandez has scored a goal every 161 minutes in the Bundesliga this season, while Ibrahimović has a goal every 146 minutes in the Premier League this season.