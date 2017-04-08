Pulis laments missed chances as Baggies slip to third defeat in five

Tony Pulis was left disappointed as his West Bromwich Albion side slipped to a home defeat against Southampton, losing 1-0 to the South-Coast side.

The hosts weren't at the races for much of the contest, falling behind to a first-half strike from Jordy Clasie, but wasted a number of opportunities as the game entered the final period, converting nothing past Saints 'keeper Fraser Forster.

Gaffer frustrated at lack of goals

"The stat man told me that's nearly 40 shots on goal in two games. We've got to hit the target, we've got to be more clinical in front of goal," rued Pulis.

"Southampton are a good side and I thought they created some good chances, but in the last 20-25 minutes I thought we really took over the game and that's where we were missing some composure.

"Chances are dropping to technically some of our best players, Chadli's effort in the first half where he slashes it, he's better than that. Nyom's chance, Jonny Evans' chance, Dawson's chance, there were six or seven chances there where you might have expected to score."

Some credit must be given to Forster, who pulled off some astonishing saves during stoppage time to preserve Southampton's lead, but Pulis didn't find much comfort in that.

"You have to take it on the chin and get on with it," the manager said, explaining that "the most disappointing thing is that I think there were other chances where we'd have scored if we showed some more composure."

Pulis delighted at fans' Rondon response

One part of the day that did leave Pulis smiling was the home fans, who he praised when questioned about Solomon Rondon's lack of form, with the Venezuelan striker having not found the net since December.

"Solomon's going through a bad time," admitted Pulis.

"I think the supporters have been absolutely fantastic with him and it's lovely to see. That's really really good and I'm really pleased."

Questioned about whether he'll be looking to sign a striker in the summer, Pulis said "There's lots of areas I'm going to look at in the summer, but there's no way in a million years I'm going to criticise this group of players."