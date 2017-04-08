West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City: Kouyaté strikes seals Hammers first win in seven against struggling Swans

West Ham United eased the pressure on themselves as Cheikhou Kouyaté's first-half goal secured their first Premier League win in seven matches with a 1-0 win over Swansea City.

It was quite the quiet first period from both sides with half-chances from Robert Snodgrass, André Ayew and Gylfi Sigurðsson but it looked like it would be goalless at the break, but Kouyaté's strike proved the difference just before half-time.

Slaven Bilić's men took it up a gear as they had a host of half-chances in the second period with Sam Byram, Jonathan Calleri and Ayew but it was Kouyaté's excellent effort that secured their vital victory at the London Stadium.

Looking for a breakthrough

The Hammers have come under increasing pressure in the past few weeks and months with their poor form, but they were handed a golden opportunity with the visit of Paul Clement's struggling side and they looked to have a breakthrough early on.

The first real opportunity came 20 minutes in, when Michail Antonio did well to get a cross into the area despite the tight angle from the edge of the area. It managed to find Robert Snodgrass at the back post but Łukasz Fabiański did well to stop the effort on the goal line.

They had another crack at goal ten minutes later, it was poor from Alfie Mawson as he handed it straight to Mark Noble. The skipper did well to find Ayew but Fabiański did well to stop the close-range effort.

​Clement's side weren't really in the clash throughout the first period, but had a good chance towards the end of the period as Sigurðsson went for the low shot from the free-kick but Darren Randolph did well to save the Icelandic's effort.

Taking the lead in some style

It was the Hammers that had dominated for the majority of the period, and they were rewarded pretty much on the struck of half-time with the opening goal. Kouyaté got his first goal of the season in some style as he picked the ball up from Snodgrass, the midfielder decided to go for goal from 25 yards which gave Fabiański no chance and in turn saw the London Stadium erupt.

​Keeping it going

The home side came for the second period as they had finished the first as they looked for their second, and had some decent opportunities to double the scoreline.

It was good build-up from the home side four minutes after the restart, as Ayew broke down the left before finding Byram at the far post but it was straight into the side-netting.

Sofiane Feghouli looked to make an instant impact in the 72nd minute, as he did well to get to the left-hand byline and looked for Jonathan Calleri The Argentine managed to get his shot away, but the close-range effort was deflected wide of the target.

​Going for it late on

The points were crucial for both sides near the bottom of the table, and both sides had decent opportunities as the game entered the final ten minutes.

Jefferson Montero did well in the 83rd minute as he got down the left wing, but his cross misses everyone but Arthur Masuaku had to clear well from underneath his own crossbar.

The Hammers went straight up the field and had an opportunity of their own as the ball dropped to Ayew, the Ghanaian did well to get his shot away from eight yards but Fabiański did well to turn it wide.

​The final chance came Calleri in the final minute of normal time, as Manuel Lanzini produced a great bit of skill and managed to pick out Calleri. The forward was left unmarked at the far post but his volley was into the side-netting.