Wenger admits Palace were more physical in Selhurst Park humiliation

Arsene Wenger admitted Crystal Palace were more physical than his Arsenal side in the Gunners’ 3-0 humiliation at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic were all on the scoresheet as Arsenal left south London with just two wins from their last seven games.

Arsenal also failed to register a shot on target in the second half.

Wenger admits lacklustre second half

“I felt that they won decisive duels. We created quite dangerous situations but defensively I think we were exposed many times," admitted Wenger.

He continued, explaining the defeat by saying; “Offensively we couldn’t finish. I think the first-half was quite level and then they come out in the second-half stronger than us and we were a bit unfortunate I think on the second goal, and on the third goal it was a penalty that killed our game.”

The Frenchman was keen to highlight how his side heavily dominated possession in the London derby, enjoying 72% of the ball and completing 525 passes to the Eagles’ 153.

He continued: “We have to analyse the game. I think we had a lot of the ball. We had a lot of possession. If they won all the second balls we would not have so much possession. I think we won many second balls as well, but in the decisive duel I think they were stronger, especially Benteke tonight.”

Wenger praised Palace striker Christian Benteke who continued his impressive form by causing Arsenal’s vulnerable defence a handful of problems.

The 67-year-old added: “Yes he was up for it, he’s a handful for everybody when he’s like that." Quite damningly, Wenger admitted that "I think they were sharper than us in the duels and certainly in many decisive situations tonight”

Are Arsenal's top four hopes over?

The defeat leaves Arsenal in sixth place with Everton hot on their heals. The Toffees sit one place behind them on goal difference, seven points off the top four with just eight games to play.



When questioned regarding Arsenal’s top four hopes, Wenger admitted: “It’s damaging of course. On that front of course, that is what is most difficult for us. A difficult defeat but on top of that it has consequences on our chances to be in the top four.



“Every defeat is a big worry. I’ve managed over 1,100 games for Arsenal Football Club, and we are not used to lose like that. And of course it is a big worry.”

Wenger was once again quizzed about his future as he continues to put any announcement regarding his future on hold, but decided once again to speak of his determination to change the fortunes of the club he’s managed since 1996.



Wenger said: “I cannot go on forever after the game like that. I’m disappointed and determined to put things right.

"Tonight the worry is not me. It’s the fact that we lost a big game, and when you lose a big game it’s a big worry.”