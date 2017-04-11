Analysis: Where do Burnley need to improve on the road after dire Middlesbrough draw

Although Burnley appear to be safe from relegation, manager Sean Dyche must be somewhat concerned with his team's form on the road. Just four points and without a win all campaign, the Clarets found themselves clinging onto a goalless draw against a Middlesbrough side who have the least prolific team in the league.

Burnley desperately missing Defour

With Steven Defour and Gaston Ramirez unavailable for either side due to injury, it was abundantly clear just how much each team relies on their quality. Whilst Middlesbrough opted to go direct with the target of Rudy Gestede, Burnley's best chance was also formulated on the back of a Tom Heaton long ball that created a free-kick that Robbie Brady clipped against the crossbar.

Even record signing Brady showed a lack of composure when he missed a clear opportunity in the second half, whilst the only real spectacular moment of note in the game came when Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo forced Heaton into a fine save from his spectacular overhead kick. The creativity of Defour and Ramirez are being sorely missed on both sides.

Long balls were the order of the day in a scrappy encounter (photo: Getty Images)

Full-backs prove influential

The most creative player in Burnley's side was left-back Stephen Ward. The Irishman created the visitors' two best chances from open play when he pulled the ball back for Brady's miss, before sending a pinpoint cross to Sam Vokes who was thwarted by the home defence.

Fellow full-back Matthew Lowton proved influential at the other end of the pitch for Burnley. Two clearances in quick succession, from a free-kick and the resulting corner, ensured Middlesbrough did not grab a late winner.

Burnley can also count themselves somewhat fortunate that they did not have to play the last ten minutes a player down. Michael Keane's reaction on and off the pitch ('I was grateful that I got away with one') suggest that his foul on substitute Patrick Bamford warranted a dismissal.