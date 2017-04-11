Juan Mata insists Manchester United's home form must improve to secure top-four place

Manchester United's Juan Mata has stated that the Red Devils will "fight until the end" to make it into the top four, but insisted that will happen only happen if they "get better" at Old Trafford.

Fight to the bitter end

It has been a mainly positive first season under José Mourinho at the Theatre of Dreams, but despite victories in the Community Shield and EFL Cup the area they have lacked in has been in the Premier League.

United currently find themselves on a 21-game unbeaten run in the league, but with ten of them been draws and majority of them coming at Old Trafford.

There has been nine home draws this season with the latest been last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton, but returned to winning ways on Sunday with the comfortable 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

United return home on Sunday with the visit of champions elect Chelsea, and with four points still separating them from the Champions League spots Mata insisted that a change is needed.

"We will fight until the end to be in the top four," Mata wrote in his blog. "And in order to do so we need mainly to get better at Old Trafford, at home."

'We have an opportunity the next weekend against the leaders Chelsea," the Spaniard insisted. "It's one of those games that everybody wants to play."



Hope to be back soon

Many wouldn't have expected much impact from the Spaniard, considering his supposed relationship with Mourinho during their short time together at Chelsea.

However the 28-year-old has proven more than vital, coming in as the second-highest scorer behind star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović with 10 goals in all competitions.

It looks like Mata's season is over after undergoing groin surgery a few weeks back and the Spaniard admitted that time is going slow but stated his hopes to return before the end of the campaign.

"When you’re injured you feel like time goes by very slow," he admitted. "That’s the truth."

"My week seemed longer than usual but luckily it ended with a nice feeling," the midfielder stated. "Watching the team’s convincing victory against Sunderland."

"I hope that things keep going well," Mata concluded. "And I can be back soon to enjoy what I like so much: training and playing football."