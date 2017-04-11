Does Allen’s injury come as a blessing in disguise? And provide a huge opportunity for Imbula?

Joe Allen limped off in Stoke’s 2-1 collapse at home to Liverpool in the 27th minute, and the initial concern this brought was compounded as subs Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino scored twice to cancel out Jon Walters’ opener, providing Klopp’s men the victory.

Many will be concerned that Allen’s absence will severely damage the Potters, as he is currently the sides highest scorer with 6 goals to his name. But this is a slightly misleading statistic, as Allen has recently dropped back to his natural holding midfield position, and has only scored once in his previous 15 appearances.

Whilst it will be disappointing to lose Allen, who has been one of Mark Hughes’ better transfers this season, it provides a significant opportunity for the return of Stoke’s record signing Giannelli Imbula. Imbula had previously appeared to be fifth or sixth choice in the centre midfield position, but incidents of the weekend will likely see the 18-million-pound man fly up the pecking order.

Why could we see a change?

Charlie Adam was the man chosen to replace the injured Allen and put in yet another underwhelming performance. The Scot had virtually zero influence on the match, aside from managing to drill a shot straight at Simon Mignolet in a 6-yard box scramble. It was clear Adam dissapointed Hughes as he gave Adam the clearest of no confidence votes, and performed the dreaded substitute of a substitute.

The other centre midfielder who was on the bench for the Potters was Glenn Whelan. Whelan was brought on in the 68th minute with Stoke leading 1-0, four minutes later Firmino was volleying home Liverpool’s second. Whelan’s introduction thrusted the Potters onto the back foot, and whilst it would harsh to but all the blame on him for the collapse, he played a pivotal role in helping Liverpool get their opener.

Imbula and fellow centre midfielder Ibrahim Afellay were both absent from the match day squad of 18, but it is looking increasingly likely that both may return. Their prolonged absence this calendar year has been a source of confusion for neutrals and Stoke fans alike.

Afellay and Imbula's absence

Imbula, Stoke’s record signing, has recently been linked with a move away with Juventus, Roma and Marseille all interested in the apparently cut price deal Stoke are willing to accept. Meanwhile, Affelay has only managed a miserly 26 minutes since extending his contract until 2019 a little over a month ago.

Similarly, Imbula has had an abundant lack of appearances, collecting a total of 7 minutes of game time in 2017, he has also been given a tough time when he has played. Imbula has made 12 appearances this season, 8 of which came against sides in the top 6, whilst his other 4 appearances included 3 MOTM appearnaces against Leicester, Burnley and Watford.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s return against Liverpool showed how flawed Hughes’ preference for uncreative, solid, dependable players has been. The Swiss winger came in and dominated the match, until Stoke’s disappointing collapse in the 70th minute, he proved that creativity and flair are essential to strong performances in the Premier League.

Hughes would be wise to heed this lesson, and Allen’s absence provides the perfect opportunity for him to do so. But from what has been shown so far this season it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will, and Adam or Whelan will be more than likely preferred to Afellay or Imbula.