José Mourinho insists Manchester United are "going to fight" in both the Premier and Europa League

José Mourinho has insisted that his Manchester United side is "going to fight" on both Premier League and Europa League fronts, ahead of Thursday's quarter-final clash with Anderlecht.

Utd have two open doors

United have performed mostly well during Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford, having already won two trophies, in the pursuit of another and remain 21 games unbeaten in the Premier League thus far.

Too many draws, especially at home, has, however, seriously hindered their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, with four points still separating themselves and Manchester City in fourth spot.

The Europa League has continued to look like their best option of been in Europe's elite competition next season. Mourinho has made no secret of prioritising the Europa League but admitted that they have still a good chance of achieving qualification through their league finish.

"We still have two open doors," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "And my feeling is that we are really going to fight in both competitions."

"Honestly I have a special feeling with the Europa League," the coach admitted to the press. "It’s a competition we can win."

"It can give us the same as the top four," the 54-year-old stated. "Which is to play Champions League, but it can give us a title."

"But we are going to give everything," Mourinho added. "Domestically and in Europe to reach the Champions League."

Want to do better

There have been a number of stand-out performers in Mourinho's side in the current campaign, with the likes Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimović impressing but one player who has polarised many has been world record signing Paul Pogba.

Pogba has divided many since his return to Old Trafford in the summer, but looks to be back on the rise after his return from a minor injury with his first start coming in Sunday's 3-0 win over Sunderland.

It is expected that the Frenchman will start in Belgium on Thursday evening, and in his first press conference since his return to United, he stated that he and the side are looking to do better.

"I feel great, to be honest," he said. "We won two trophies but, obviously, I always want to do better."

"I am doing good, the team is doing good," Pogba concluded. "We are looking to win the Europa League and fight for the top four."