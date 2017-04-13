Arsenal ready to offer monster contract in order to keep Sanchez

Arsenal could be set to hand arguably their most prized asset a monster new contract in a desperate attempt to keep Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez.

Despite Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea all waiting in the wings with £50 million offers on the table should Sanchez opt for a move away from the Emirates, Arsenal could be set to make their top scorer this season one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

That list is reportedly currently headed by Manchester United star Paul Pogba, with Sanchez earning less than half of what the Frenchman does.

But with times far from rosy in north London with the Gunners losing seven of their previous 12 games and fans even fighting after games over the future of manager Arsene Wenger, the top-four hopefuls could well be about to break the bank in order to calm the storm brewing at Arsenal over the recent weeks.

Arsenal must wait to hear Sanchez fate

Sanchez is yet to respond to the Gunners latest offer, seeking clarity on the future of Wenger and awaiting to see if he would be playing Champions League football if he were to stay at the Emirates beyond this season.

Arsenal's latest transfer saga boasts hallmarks of that of Robin Van Persie in 2012, when the 12-time FA Cup winners accepted a bid from Serie A Juventus, but the Dutchman forced a move to United instead. It is understood Arsenal are reluctant once again to sell to a fellow Premier League club.

Sanchez is understood not to be unhappy at Arsenal and has even enquired as to Arsenal's transfer plans this summer, with the Chilean scoring 22 goals this season and was nominated for PFA Player of the Year earlier this week.