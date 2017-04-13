Pre-match analysis: Poor Burnley form looks set to continue against rampant Everton

With Everton hunting a place in Europe and Burnley languishing just above the relegation zone, it is hard to see past a home win on Saturday afternoon at Goodison Park.

Can Lukaku be stopped?

Ronald Koeman's men have been in excellent form on home soil in recent weeks. Everton have won their last seven home fixtures, scored at least three goals in six of those and been winning at half-time in the last six. In contrast, Burnley had to hold on by the skin of their teeth against a struggling Middlesbrough side for just their fourth away point of the season.

Everton have creative threats all over the pitch but ultimately Burnley need to find a way of stopping the Premier League's top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku. With 23 goals to his name and a particular love for scoring against sides from outside the top six, it will be no simple task. The problem does not just lie in the hands of central defenders Michael Keane and Ben Mee, with the Belgian striker often venturing out to the right flank, thus bring Stephen Ward into play.

Ross Barkley will be looking to provide the creative link to Lukaku (photo: Getty Images)

Brady threat could be pivotal

In all probability, Everton will score at least one at the weekend. Thus Burnley need to find a way of matching their hosts, no easy task for a side that have scored an average of just one goal per game and netted 25 less than their opponents.

However, Sean Dyche's men do have elements of hope in a couple of areas. Everton are susceptible to giving away fouls in dangerous positions, an area of weakness dead ball specialist Robbie Brady will be looking to exploit.

Brady was Burnley's most influential player against Middlesbrough and could be a dangerous outlet with Everton missing regular right-back Seamus Coleman. The speed of Andre Gray and tact of Ashley Barnes will be looking to find space away from a home defence that are capable of conceding goals.