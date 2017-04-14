Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Preview: Two of the Premier League's form sides go head-to-head

After Monday’s fabulous 3-0 victory over Arsenal, Crystal Palace will be full of confidence as they prepare to face Champions League quarter-finalists Leicester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

In-form Eagles face flying Foxes

The Eagles proved too much for the Gunners in the last fixture, with Wilfried Zaha continuing his excellent form, picking up two assists on the night as Palace ran out dominant and deserved winners.

Sam Allardyce’s side have won five out of their last six matches, conceding just four times. Despite this, the manager has said they still have work to do.

"We need to focus on the game this weekend and make sure we don’t get wrapped up in all the talk of us being safe, because we are not," he said in his pre-match press conference.

Allardyce added: "The aim will be to try and secure another three points but we are playing a team in exceptionally good form like ourselves and this will be just as difficult a game as we faced against Arsenal on Monday night, if not more [difficult]."

After a narrow defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, Leicester will still be confident of coming away from South London with three points on Saturday. Like the Eagles, the Foxes have enjoyed five wins in their last six matches in all competitions.

Like his counterpart, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare believes his side must not take their foot off the pedal.

He said: "We need to be competitive against a real competitive Palace team. I’m thinking that we sill need points. None of us are safe. We need to concentrate on Palace and try to get those points."

In the reverse fixture back in October, Leicester won 3-1 with Yohan Cabaye scoring for the Eagles. Ahmed Musa, Shinji Okazaki and Christian Fuchs were all the score-sheet for the hosts.

Team News

Patrick van Aanholt could be available again for Palace having been missing due to an ankle injury. However, striker Loïc Rémy remains on the sidelines.

Andros Townsend is likely to feature despite an ankle problem, but Scott Dann (knee), James Tomkins (calf) and Frazier Campbell (hamstring) are all out.

Long-term absentees Connor Wickham (ACL) and Papa Souare (broken leg) remain unavailable.

The visitors will have to continue without their captain Wes Morgan for the sixth match in a row because of a back injury, and others may be rested with Leicester’s Champions League second-leg to come next week.

Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is also out with an ankle injury, though Leicester have no other injury issues.