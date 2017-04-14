Selection is getting harder, which is good for Silva and the Tigers

Hull City travel to Stoke City, looking for their first away win since August, and first in the League under Marco Silva. Last time in the league, Stoke took all three points after a 0-2 win away on Humberside, however the Tigers earned a 1-2 win against the Potters in their EFL Cup run earlier in the season.

In the league this season, Hull’s away form has been dismal, with their only away win coming on the second week of the campaign at Swansea City. Silva says the Tigers "have to pick up some away points" which is something the players are aware of.

Silva also knows that Stoke are a very good team and knows that their recent results doesn’t matter all too much. The Tigers have been focusing on themselves, with Silva stating "we have a strategy in mind" which they have been preparing all week.

In terms of team selection, Silva is pleased with nearly a full squad to select from as Tom Huddlestone and Dieumerci Mbokani return after many weeks out while Harry Maguire is back after missing last weekend’s game. The manager is optimistic about his selection dilemma saying "it is important that I have problems" and thinks "it is better for the players to have competition".

Silva also believes that "this situation can only mean that we all improve" and feels it is a good thing to have at this stage of the season.

Maguire becoming a true leader

Maguire has also been talking to the media ahead of Saturday’s game, and he feels the Tigers have enough in them to stay up.

After two wins against West Ham United and Middlesbrough took Hull out of the relegation zone, they remained out of the bottom three despite last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City. Maguire thinks they have "given [themselves] a great chance of staying in the Premier League".

The centre-back, who led the team out for the first time against Middlesbrough last week, gave praise to his new manager and his coaching staff, saying they have "installed a real sense of belief in the team".

Maguire also praised the fans for making this season easier than it should have been, saying "the fans have been huge" and that the home form has been good this season and that "some of the credit for that has to be given to the fans".

Kick-off at the bet365 stadium is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, where the Tigers will look to move further away from the dreaded drop zone.