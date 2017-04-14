Damallsvenskan – Week 1 Preview: Which teams will grab their first three points of the season?

The first set of fixtures for the Damallsvenskan are set to be played over a two consecutive day period on Sunday and Monday, with all but one of the matchups being played on the latter day.

Although these matches may not tell us how the season will turn out, they do provide us with an intriguing insight as to what’s to come from each of the teams. Transfers and departures have made for an interesting build-up which has added extra interest to the season ahead.

As FC Rosengård look to put last season’s painful second place finish behind them, they host the first game of the 2017 Damallsvenskan season.

FC Rosengård vs Kvarnsveden IK

Rosengård kick off the season on Sunday as they play Kvarnsveden IK. Kvarnsveden will not have high expectations as Rosengård have been a strong powerhouse in Swedish football for many years now; however, both teams will be looking for solid performances to start their seasons off.

A runners-up finish for Rosengård last year was disappointing for the Malmo-based side, and to add insult to the wound they failed to progress to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals following an unexpected 3-0 loss on aggregate to Barcelona only last month. These blows may provide a source of motivation, with many placing them as the favourites to win the league as they look to regain their top dog status once again.

Having said this, Rosengård have lost some major players. Most notably Marta left for National Women Soccer League (NWSL) side Orlando Pride in a rather unsurprising transfer thanks to the large amount of rumours leading up to the move. Cameroon-international Gaëlle Enganamouit has also left the club, which left a lack of attacking options.

Three attacking signings all in due course provide replacements for the departures: Sanne Troelsgaard, Sophie Sundqvist and Anja Mittag all join Rosengard. Mittag returns to her former club and will play an important role in the club’s campaign with her incredible scoring rate speaking for itself – in her last spell for Rosengård she scored an incredible 62 goals in 69 games. Another key signing involved the transfer of Hannah Folkesson from Umea IK.

Kvarnsveden play in their second season in top-flight football after they locked down 9th place last year. They were complimented on their impressive scoring rate, but unfortunately the same couldn’t be said for the goals conceded, having one of the worst records in the league. This was reflected in the last two meetings between the two sides: 6-1 and 4-0 wins for Rosengard.

However, it will be hard for Kvarnsvenden to replicate the good season they had, especially in this tough first match. This is because they have suffered some major losses in terms of players leaving the side, with the likes of Tiffany Weimer returning to the NWSL and Michaela Hermansson announcing her retirement. A loss is expected for the visitors, but will form effect Rosengård's confidence?

When? Sunday, 16th April

Where? Malmö Idrottsplats

Player to look out for: Lieke Martens (Rosengård)

Piteå vs Djurgården IF

Djurgården IF travel to face Piteå in an interesting matchup. Piteå had the upper hand on the visitors last season, beating Djurarden 2-0, followed by a 1-1 draw.

An unfortunate loss in Piteå’s last game of the season resulted in a fourth place finish rather than third. It was a satisfactory season, however they will look to push forward and challenge for a UEFA Champions league spot for the upcoming campaign, and will try to seize this opportunity by gaining the three points to get on the front foot.

Defensively, Piteå are strong. This will be important to deny Djurgården the chance of scoring after a transfer widow that has improved their attacking options. If they can utilise Felicia Karlsson then they could have a comfortable win, but nothing will be easy, especially considering it’s the first game of the season.

Djurgården’s new signing Tempest-Marie Norlan returns to the LF Arena as she may feature against her old club. Norlan was an important player and goal scorer at Piteå, and will look to use this opportunity to show her former team her worth. In addition to Norlan, they have made good business by bringing in the likes of Freja Hellenberg which will help shore things up in their backline and help prevent Piteå from scoring.

After a very promising first season last year, Djurgården will hope to finish in the top half of the table again and push forward as they progress as a club. Sofia Nilsson’s retirement will certainly be a negative on this season’s campaign, but Djurgården have recruited well. A draw in this game would be a confidence booster and a good start for the team from Stockholm.

When? Sunday 16th April

Where? LF Arena

Player to look out for: Felicia Karlsson (Piteå)

Göteborg FC vs KIF Örebro

Göteborg host KIF Örebro in the opening matchday which last season resulted in a goalless stalemate and a 3-1 win for Göteborg. The home side will be looking for a repeat of the later result as they go into the match as favourites. Last season’s strugglers KIF Örebro would be happy for a draw after a unsatisfactory season which saw them win a mere five games.

The loss of Hellenberg to fellow team Djurgården will be a big miss for Göteborg, but this match shouldn’t give them too many worries from a defensive point of view. Several other players have also left the club yet a solid transfer window has contributed to a stronger looking squad with more depth.

Elin Rubensson will look to pull the strings in midfield and create chances for the clinical Pauline Hammarlund in the frontline. These two players showed their class last season and KIF Örebro will need to be able to stop them both if they want to get anything from the game.

KIF Örebro will want to look to get going early this season to help them forget their troubles from last year. In order to do so they may dip into youth talent. Freja Olofsson, Emma Östlund and Fanny Anderson (aged 18, 16 and 22) are all up and coming players who could find themselves playing a vital role in their season.

As for this match they will aim to stay strong and as a unit at the back. Marina Pettersson-Engström will play a key role in this.

When? Sunday 16th April

Where? Valhalla IP

Player to look out for: Fanny Anderson (KIF Örebro)

Kristianstad vs Vittsjö GIK

Relegation survivors Kristianstad face Vittsjö in an interesting matchup. Despite Vitssjo having the better season finishing seventh, compared to Kristianstad sitting one place above the relegation zone in tenth, Vitssjo registered a 2-1 loss in the Svenska Cupen to Elitettan side Mallbacken last month which could indicate bad form.

The hosts didn’t hold on to their top goal scorer last season as Johanna Rasmussen left the club, but Kristianstad have invested and brought in an array of attacking options. Although a lot of the additions were midfielders, Belgium-international Tine Schryvers looks to be the replacement in a swap-for-swap scenario up front.

No stranger to the Damallsvenskan, Becky Edwards returns to the club after ending her time at Orlando Pride. She’ll play a pivotal role in breaking up play as well as creating attacks, and could be used in order to try and break through Vitssjio’s backline. Another great piece of business includes the midfield acquisition of Rita Chikwelu. The Nigerian can play as an attacking midfielder, and with Edwards, could form a creative and cohesive bond that all teams should be wary of.

Vittsjö will aim to improve on their pretty average season last year, and will see this match as an opportunity to get some points on the board. However the last two matches between the clubs both ended in 1-1 stalemates – third time lucky for Vittsjö?

From an attacking perspective, Vittsjö have added to their squad well. Emma Lundh failed to make a massive impact at Liverpool and will see this transfer as a chance for her to redeem herself. Former Houston Dash player Osinachi Ohale will help shore up the backline in central defence. She could be tested against Chikwelu.

Both teams are arguably evenly matched, with each side being successful in the transfer window. Giving the occasion, both teams would probably settle with a point to kick off their campaigns, with three points being an added bonus.

When? Sunday 16th April

Where? Vilans IP

Player to look out for: Amanda Edgren (Kristianstad)

Linköping FC vs Limhamn Bunkeflo 07

Newbies Limhamn Bunkeflo 07 (LB07) travel to play the champions in one of the toughest matches they'll have all season. Linköping will see this as a chance to get a straightforward three points, as they look to challenge for the title and a Champions League spot.

LB07 were crowned champions of the Elitettan thanks to a more than comfortable 11 point margin. Despite their success, the Damallsvenskan is a step up in class, and they used the transfer window to their advantage to help create a solid foundation.

They lost some important players such as Sophie Sundqvist, however their main problem concerned their defence with Sabrina Viguir's departure leaving a void of experience. Defender Anna Björk Kristjánsdóttir was brought in from KIF Örebro and will be Viguir's replacement. Simone Rydahl-Jørgensen is another interesting signing and will be a creative option and could be utilised to break through Linköping.

Linköping host the newcomers and will be expected to go away with the win. A repeat of last year's unbeaten league season would come as a surprise though, as Linköping have lost some big names; the lethal Swedish duo of Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfö have both left for Montpellier and FC Bayern Munich respectively. The attacking additions of Lina Hurtig and Marija Banušić are the replacements, and with both scoring in a 3-0 victory over KIF Örebro in the Svenska Cupen it looks though both players could have good seasons.

Although LB07 are new to the league, Linköping will need to take this game seriously. Cláudia Neto will play a vital role in creating chances and LB07 will need to watch her closely. Anything less than a win would be extremely disappointing for Linköping.

When? Sunday 16th April

Where? Arena Linkoping

Player to look out for: Lina Hurtig (Linköping FC)

Eskilstuna United DFF vs Hammarby IF

The final match in the first set of fixture is a matchup between Eskilstuna and Hammarby IF. The visitors are newly promoted and will focus on staying in the league, whereas Eskilstuna will have their eyes on a Champions League spot.

Eskilstuna said goodbye to 6 players over the transfer window, including Chloe Logarzo, Louise Quinn and Marija Banušić. However, the hosts have dipped into youth with the call-ups of 4 players from their set-up. Other additions such as 22-year-old Fiona Brown and two 23-year-old's Hanne Glas and Sarah Bergman shows an emphasis on younger players - maybe an energetic and youthful feel is what they need to fight for a top-two place.

With one of the best defensive records in the Elitettan last season, Hammarby will want to ensure that they keep conceded goals to a minimum this time round too. Eskilstuna's Mimmi Larsson will be on Hammarby's threat list and it is vital for them to keep an eye on her. Hammarby are the underdogs and a loss for them is expected, but just getting the first game out of the way will allow them to build as a team.

When? Monday 17th April

Where? Tunavallen

Player to look out for? Mimmi Larsson (Eskilstuna)