Rennes 2-0 Lille: Visitors fire blanks as duo score double

Stade Rennais snatched a second win of 2017 as they defeated LOSC Lille at Roazhon Park.

The hosts got off to a strong start as Firmin Mubele scored the opener after three minutes, capitalising on a dominant start to the match.

Rennes doubled their lead on 29 minutes when Mubele's strike partner Giovanni Sio headed in from close range.

Roazhon Park was surprisingly without atmosphere for the majority of the game with the Roazhon Celtic Kop ultras boycotting the game due to the team's dismal loss away at Nancy last week.

Lille were unlucky not to get at least a point from the tie as they racked up the numbers on the shots tally - notching up more than double on their opponents.

Rennes dominate but Lille finish strong

Rennes started brightly from the off and pushed from kick off to get the opener.

They were duly rewarded when Mubele smashed a low shot into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

An equaliser almost gifted itself before the 20-minute mark when Mexer's attempt to block Nicolas De Preville's low cross nearly went past Benoit Costil.

Before half an hour played, Rennes doubled their lead through Sio who leapt highest to nod in at the left post.

As the half drew to a close, Lille went through their most dangerous period of the match.

A succession of shots by Anwar El Ghazi and Xeka produced heroics from Costil to deny them, but the goalkeeper needed the help of the crossbar to prevent Xeka's final effort.

Lille unfortunate not to draw level in second half

Lille came out the traps at the beginning of the second half in a bid to regain a bit of consolation.

Four minutes in and Costil made an excellent save with his feet to prevent Ibrahim Amadou getting on the scoresheet.

Five minutes following the 69th minute had Rennes fans' hearts in mouths as Lille bombarded their goalmouth with shots.

The best chance fell to substitute Ricardo Kishna who smacked the side netting from inside the box.

Rennes could have sealed the game when a perfect opportunity fell to Benjamin André inside the box, unfortunately, the midfielder was too cute with his chance and curled the ball wide.

In a similar fashion, substitute Adrien Hunou's opportunity at the last put Lille replacement keeper Mike Maignan in the good books as he denied the Rennes man with a strong ankle.

The win for Rennes puts them on 43 points and are now mathematically safe from an unforgivable relegation possibility, while Lille are only seven points off Nancy who are third last.

Lille play Rennes' Breton neighbours EA Guingamp in their next must-win tie at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, while les rouges et noirs contest a tough away trip to Saint-Etienne.