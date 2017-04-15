Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 AFC Bournemouth: Another commanding display keeps Spurs chasing

Tottenham Hotspur turned up the pressure on Chelsea a little more ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday, bridging the gap at the top of the Premier League to four points with a commanding win over AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs were never forced out of second gear at White Hart Lane but looked convincing nonetheless, goals from Mousa Dembele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Vincent Janssen sealing a 4-0 win.

The return of Kane to the starting 11 was a boost for Mauricio Pochettino straightaway, but by the end of the game the Argentine may have been left wondering what could have been if he'd had his star striker fit for the whole campaign.

Spurs quicker from the off

With Bournemouth now virtually safe from relegation ahead of a third full season in the top flight, there was always the danger that they could be overran by a Spurs side eager to impress, and that proved to be the case as the hosts started well.

The Cherries managed to crowd out and beat away a number of corners and crosses in the opening minutes, but they would eventually slip up from set-piece.

It was Dembele who capitalised in the 16th minute, Toby Alderweireld making a nuisance of himself from a corner to leave his fellow Belgian unmarked at the back-post, controlling the ball well before lashing a right-footed shot into the corner.

The home fans had barely stopped celebrating by the time they saw their side go two ahead minutes later, Son netting his 12th league goal of the season.

Arsenal man Jack Wilshere was partly to blame, giving the ball away to Kane who set up Son, the South Korean bursting away from the Cherries defence before slotting past Artur Boruc.

Judging by the start of the game, there did seem to be danger that it could turn in to a rout, meaning Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was especially delighted when his side managed to craft a couple of opportunities, the best of which being when Junior Stanislas' cross narrowly evaded Benik Afobe.

Kane and Janssen give reason to celebrate

However, Tottenham did remain in control and eased even further ahead after half-time, Kane getting on the scoresheet.

It was a little too easy for the striker as he controlled Dele Alli's low cross, turning Simon Francis with no trouble at all before curling the ball into Boruc's bottom right corner.

Kane should have doubled his tally four minutes later as Christian Eriksen pinched the ball and played his striker in, but Kane's shot was straight at the 'keeper.

The Lilywhites would eventually get a fourth goal to round the game off after a sea of missed second-half chances, Vincent Janssen sending the ground into raptures by netting his first Premier League goal from open play.

On as a substitute, Janssen was quickest in the box after his first time shot was saved by Boruc, slamming the ball into an empty net with virtually the last kick of the game.