Sean Dyche bemused by disappointing away form

Burnley boss ​Sean Dyche ​admitted he has been left scratching his head over why his side have struggled so much on the road this season. The Clarets fell to yet another defeat in the Premier League, losing 3-1 to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The result makes it 19 games without a win away from home in all competitions this season - a worrying statistic for the manager.

Dyche unsure over away struggles

In fairness, Burnley have suffered their fair share of bad luck this season, which was particularly emphasised in their trip to Goodison Park. An unfortunate deflection off Ben Mee saw Ross Barkley's long range effort nestle into the net while Michael Keane had an effort stopped on the line. Sam Vokes was also twice denied by two smart saves from Joel Robles.

However, the Burnley manager remains in high spirits about his teams prospects, believing that if they continue to play as they have been it will only be a matter of time before results swing in their favour.

​"It's a head scratcher when you think of the times away from home we have had the chance to put one to bed," ​he told reporters.

​"With that kind of performance, that is going to win you a game away from home at some point, I think. One day all the deflections are going to happen for you. We don't want to rely on it but it would be nice if a couple of deflections went for us."

​​Clear daylight from the danger zone despite worries

Despite their torrid run of form away from home, Burnley remain in a relatively good position heading into the final games of the season. Defeats for Swansea City and Hull City at the weekend mean they remain eight points clear of the relegation zone with just give games left to play.

Thus, it would take an almighty swing for Sean Dyche's side to be pulled into trouble at this stage in the campaign. Their league position is a testament to how good they've been at Turf Moor and if they can replicate similar performances to the ones they've produced at home, their fortunes will change sooner rather than later. Both the manager and fans will be hoping they see a change in fortunes soon.