FA Cup semi-final Review: Manchester City and Birmingham City both progress to the FA Cup final

Easter Monday was certainly a cause for celebration for both Manchester City and Birmingham City as the two teams booked their May trip to Wembley for the FA Women's Cup final.

Manchester City produced a hard fought performance against a resilient Liverpool Ladies side, who were looking to feature in their third FA Women's Cup final. Melissa Lawley's first goal for the Sky Blues was the only thing that could seperate the two side's in this match, after City produced a dominant second half display to dispatch The Reds.

In the other semi-final fixture Ellen White sent 2015 League and FA Cup champions Chelsea Ladies packing, as she scored the winner for Birmingham City in a 4-2 penalty shoot-out to send her team to Wembley.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool Ladies

City - who are hoping to become the first team to hold all three major domestic honours at one time, since Arsenal achieved the same feat in 2011 - took on Liverpool in the first semi-final of the afternoon, in front of a record crowd of 3,459 at the Academy Stadium.

Manager Nick Cushing only made one change from the side that progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League, as Izzy Christiansen was brought in to replace Kosovare Asllani.

And, his side grew frustrated in the first half with few opportunities forthcoming for either side. A similar trend to that of last season's FA WSL 1 campaign, in which Scott Rodger's side became the only team to deny Cushing's champions of victory.

City succumbed to draws both home and away against the Reds in the league last time out and it looked like it may turn into a similar story today as Cushing's side missed a number of chances in the opening stages.

City's first action of the game came courtesy of Lawley who curled a shot straight at Liverpool keeper Siobhan Chamberlain, following good work by the ever-present Lucy Bronze.

The England left-back then saw her own effort blocked by Casey Stoney, before a Lawley cross was inches shy of connecting with midfielder Jill Scott at the far post.The teams went into the break all square.

WSL 1 champions City upped the tempo following the interval and began to show their quality.

The breakthrough arrived in the 58th minute courtesy of Lawley. The former Birmingham City winger, who made her first England squad earlier this month, cut inside on the edge of the six-yard box before unleashing a low drive into the corner.

Carli Lloyd almost doubled the lead on three occasions following City's solitary winner - producing a strong save from Chamberlain, before heading an effort over the bar and then drilling a chance just wide.

After confirming their route to the FA Cup final, Cushing and his team will turn their attention to the Champions League. They will face European heavyweights Lyon over two legs on the 22nd and 29th April.

Birmingham City 1-1 Chelsea Ladies AET (Birmingham City Ladies win 4-2 on penalties)

Birmingham City knocked out retaining champions Arsenal Ladies in the quarter-finals and they claimed a major scalp once again this bank holiday weekend, by disposing of one of the 'big boys' in the form of Chelsea Ladies.

Chelsea were denied a third consecutive trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final following defeat to Marc Skinner's side. After an unsurprisingly cagey opening segment, the moment fell to Crystal Dunn to try and find the opener.

The US forward proceeded on a trademark weaving run, leaving two Birmingham defenders in her wake, before releasing a left-footed effort at goal which Ann-Katrin Berger expertedly palmed away.

But, it was Birmingham who grabbed the opener against the run of play. Megan Sargeant rose the highest to direct her header past Fran Kitching in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea's appeals for a penalty were waved away by the referee just moments later, after Drew Spence was adjudged to have been pushed in the back by a Birmingham player.

And just when the Blues' hopes of another Wembley final were slipping from their grasp - Spence sparked a moment of magic to send the tie into extra time. The versatile midfielder curled a wonderful shot into the far corner past the impressive Berger, who could only watch as the effort flew in to the back of the net.

Neither team could find a winner after extra time and the tie fell to the dreaded penalty shoot-out to decide who would book their place in the final against Manchester City.

Birmingham were impeccable from the spot, whereas Chelsea stumbled to the finish line. Eni Aluko hit the post with their third penalty and Berger also denied Millie Bright with an outstanding save. Leaving the in-form Ellen White to send Birmingham City in to their first FA Cup final since they claimed the trophy back in 2012.