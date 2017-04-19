Report: Man Utd prepared to offer new bumper contract to Ander Herrera

Midfielder Ander Herrera is expected to be rewarded for his recent run of excellent form for Manchester United with a new bumper contract in the summer believed to be worth around £120,000-a-week, according to reports.

Crucial to the side

Herrera has solidified himself as a fan firm favourite ever since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao for £29million in the summer of 2014, and despite some concerns over how he would fit into manager José Mourinho's plans ahead of the campaign he has become crucial in the coaches plans.

It can be argued that the 27-year-old had his best performance since his arrival at Old Trafford in Sunday's 2-0 defeat of title favourites Chelsea, the Spaniard was influential at both ends of the pitch assisting and scoring the first and second goal respectively and man-marking Eden Hazard with frightening precision.

Herrera currently has just over a year left on his contract with the option of a year extension, but it is reported that the club are keen to tie the Spaniard down to a new deal with Herrera stating back in February that he would be keen to open contract talks with the Red Devils.

Can't sleep on my laurels

Herrera has been an excellent asset to Mourinho in the current campaign having already made 42 appearances in all competitions, but despite his excellent form it is still expected to be another massive revamp at Old Trafford in the summer.

United have and continue to be linked with some of the biggest names in the game as Mourinho looks to restore the club as the biggest in the country, and despite his form, Herrera has insisted that he has to continue to impress his manager.

"I have to keep working, performing and giving what the manager wants me to give," Herrera told manutd.com. "We have great players and Manchester United has the capacity to sign big players, so I cannot sleep."