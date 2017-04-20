Nottingham Forest vs Reading Preview: Reds in desperate need of three points

Nottingham Forest face another huge game in The Championship as they take on play-off chasing Reading at The City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds suffered yet another agonising defeat on Easter Monday as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium courtesy of a superb strike from Aron Gunnarsson.

As for Reading, they are looking to secure their place in the play-offs after having a superb season under the management of Manchester United legend Jaap Stam.

How they've fared so far

Forest supporters have been left very concerned on Forest's future after a horrific Easter weekend in regards to results. The 1-0 defeat at Cardiff came after a dismal 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at The City Ground which put Forest right back into trouble.

The performances since Mark Warburton took over as manager of the club have been largely good. However, the lack of cutting edge in front of goal has been a huge issue with Forest creating a bundle of chances but have not been able to find the back of the net enough.

Forest now have three games to secure their survival as they find themselves just one point above the relegation zone. After this game against Reading on Saturday, they face Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road and then Ipswich Town at The City Ground on the final day of the season.

This is a more favourable run-in than some of the teams around them have to contend with such as Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City who both have very tough fixtures. However, Forest's form in front of goal will still have to improve if they are to avoid the drop down to League One.

As for Reading, they are competing at the other end of the table as they look to try and secure a place in the play-offs under manager Jaap Stam and give them a chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.

They currently sit third in the league table on 79 points which is six points ahead of Leeds United in seventh place. This means they do still have some work to do in order to mathematically secure their place in the play-offs but a win on Saturday would pretty much ensure it.

Reading's overall recent form has been very impressive. However, they are accustomed to the odd blip away from home. In recent weeks they Royals have been beaten 3-0 by Preston North End at Deepdale and then a whopping 7-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road. This will give Forest hope considering they have already beaten the likes of Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at home this season.

Last time they met

Forest last played Reading earlier on in the season in a 2-0 defeat at The Madejski Stadium in October. Former Forest players Gareth McCleary and Chris Gunter both got themselves on the goal sheet.

This was Forest's sixth defeat in eight games as their defensive woes away from home continued. This left the Reds just one point above the relegation zone, as they are now.

Team news

Warburton may be tempted to change formation for this game as he did for the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Many fans would be in favour of him choosing to play 4-4-2 with both Britt Assombalonga and Ben Brereton in attack, but this is unlikely against a Reading team gunning for promotion.

One player who is certain not to be involved is Ross McCormack as he was essentially ruled out for the season on Wednesday. Jack Hobbs is still trying to push to get back into the starting line-up after regaining full fitness.

As for Reading, Stam is likely to play both Gunter and McCleary again against their former team as they have been ever-present so far this campaign for the Royals. Lewis Grabban is also pushing for a start after scoring after coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Rotherham United on Easter Monday.