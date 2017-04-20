Hull City vs Watford pre-match analysis: Small wins could see Tigers rekindle their form

With two consecutive defeats and languishing just above the drop zone, Hull City will be desperate for three points when they return to the KCOM Stadium to host Watford on Saturday.

Wide areas will be pivotal

Comparing Hull's home record to Watford's away form, the result looks almost certain.

The Tigers have won five of their last six homes games, scoring at least two in six of the last seven. In contrast, the Hornets have lost eight of the last ten on the road and failed to net in six of their last eight.

However, both teams go into the contest relatively evenly matched in key areas of the pitch. The flair and creativity of both sides undoubtedly comes from the wide areas.

Hull have the pace and trickery of Kamil Grosicki and Lazar Marković, whilst Watford boast the craft of Nordin Amrabat and power of M'Baye Niang.

Such an area of the pitch could effectively be won by those wide players who can defend better.

Both teams enjoy overloading on the flanks with the likes of Andrew Robertson, Ahmed Elmohamady, Daryl Janmaat and José Holebas enjoying getting forward. Thus the ability to support the full-backs will prove critical to both sides.

Huddlestone looking to run the show

Expect large chunks of the game to be played with the ball on the floor as two continental managers look to persuade their sides to enjoy short, crisp passing sequences.

With home advantage, Tom Huddlestone will be hoping to run the tempo of the game from the base of Hull's midfield. Yet the likes of Tom Cleverley and Étienne Capoue will be looking to do the same for the visitors.

Taking chances will also be vital with the opening goal likely to be crucial. Watford have the advantage in that area with Troy Deeney into double figures for goals scored this season.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva will have big decisions to make in terms of how many he plays up front and whether he chooses Abel Hernández, Oumar Niasse or Dieumerci Mbokani, with neither reaching five goals this season thus far.