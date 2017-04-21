Chelsea hold off Spurs to reach FA Cup final

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for today. I've been Oliver Emmerson, and that's been a cracking FA Cup semi-final. Until next time, au revoir!

How will the loss effect Spurs? We'll have to wait and see whether they can keep chasing Chelsea in the league, but it seems less likely now given how they'll be feeling following today.

They'll play either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final next month, with Antonio Conte now having a fantastic chance of clinching a double in his first season in England.

That's it, Chelsea have done it! A fantastic game of football, one that the Blues have won. They had to score three times before eventually shaking off Spurs, who admirably came from behind twice, Matic's late stunner sealing it.

Full-time: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur

90+3: That sums up Tottenham's day. Kane blasts a low free-kick at goal, Courtois does well to stop it but it spins behind him, goes to creep in and then the back-spin stops the ball dead on the line for the 'keeper to claim.

90+2: Kante booked for fouling Alli as he burst towards the penalty area.

90: Four minutes of stoppage time.

86: And again. Costa should have made it five, nodding wide from a Fabregas cross. Alonso was waiting behind him in an arguably better position.

84: Almost a fifth for Chelsea as Hazard pokes the ball round Lloris, forced to go back to Alonso who shoots wide.

81: Matic has surely sealed this for Chelsea. Hazard and Fabregas play a one-two, the former rolling it back to the big Serb who cannons a shot into the top corner of the net, Lloris left stood still.

GOAL! Matic fires Chelsea into the final!

80: Pochettino with another throw of the dice, Nkoudou on for Wanyama.

75: It's completely against the run of play but Chelsea make use of a rare attack. A corner is nodded out to Hazard on the edge, he's cool under pressure, shifting the ball to his left and driving it low into Lloris' bottom corner. Chelsea lead for the third time today, can Spurs come back again?

GOAL! Chelsea ahead again, Hazard!

74: Cesc Fabregas is introduced as Conte uses his final substitution, Pedro off.

73: Dele Alli booked for hauling down Moses as he sprung a counter.

71: Too close for comfort for Chelsea as a corner flashes just passt the head of Eric Dier, before Dembele swung a ball towards Wanyama, his header back across goal cleared.

68: Pochettino moving his chess pieces around, Walker on for Son. Trippier switching sides.

62: Alli looking to return the favour as he swings a cross towards Eriksen at the back-post, Courtois winning the battle this time as he saves Eriksen's header.

59: Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes on the pitch, watching his side wrestle the momentum back in what I can only describe as a 'ding-dong' game. If he looks to his left though, he'll see Eden Hazard and Diego Costa coming on for Chelsea. Batshuayi and Willain replaced. Willian goes straight down the tunnel so maybe he has a knock? It was a surprise to see him come off, despite it being for Hazard.

54: Spurs want a penalty straight after scoring as Ake goes to ground in the area, replays indicating that he made contact on the ball before Dele Alli. Nothing given.

52: Alli squares the game but that is ALL about Christian Eriksen. It's an amazing ball in from the Dane, who angles a pass perfectly in from deep, allowing Alli to get ahead of Luiz and fire into the net. Spurs back on level terms!

GOALLLLL, Dele Alli!

45: Back underway at Wembley.

Chelsea had the momentum, then Spurs did and now Chelsea do again. Willian from a free-kick and a penalty, either side of a Harry Kane header, has helped Chelsea lead at the break.

Half-time: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

45+2: Into stoppage time and Alonso is booked.

45: Good heavens. Lloris spills the ball as he comes to claim on the edge of the area, and handles it outside his box in an attempt to rescue the situation, something he manages. Even better for the Frenchman, the referee hasn't seen the handball and gets away with it.

43: The Brazilian doubles his tally and puts Chelsea back ahead, sending Lloris the wrong way with a good penalty.

GOAL! Willian makes it 2-1 from the spot!

42: Pochettino's decision to put Son at wing-back backfires as the South Korean makes a rash decision, sliding in to bring down Victor Moses in the area. Willian to step up after some confusion over who was going to take it...

Penalty to Chelsea!

36: And even closer! Tottenham again looking to find a second, Dier heading just wide from Vertonghen's cross.

35: A chance comes and goes for the Lilywhites. Alderweireld nods one across goal from a corner, Waynama a split-second from getting contact quickly enough to force the ball towards goal.

30: Half an hour in and it's been fast. Each side will want to strike a blow and get their noses in front before the break. Spurs look more likely to do that at the moment.

27: The Tottenham end want a penalty as Kane stumbles in the area following a duel with Azpilicueta. The player himself didn't seem that bothered, perhaps suggesting there wasn't much in it.

23: David Luiz has taken a little trod from Alli as the Spurs player went for the ball. He stayed down whilst the game continued. The sight of Harry Kane trying to be sporting and stay 'onside' alongside Azpilicueta with Luiz on the ground 10 yards behind was an amusing one.

20: Spurs fans letting their Chelsea opposition know who exactly Harry Kane belongs to. As if we haven't already heard 2835 times - this game.

18: Fantastic from Kane. That corner was headed away but worked back out to the right, where Eriksen swung a cross in with his left. It looked tough for Kane to score, but he made it easy, helping the ball on it's way by flicking it into the far corner and out of Courtois' reach. One-all!

GOAL! Kane levels it for Spurs!

17: Eriksen plays a free-kick low into Kane, who watches on as his shot deflects wide off Kante. Looked like something they've worked on in training, there.

15: The game is almost brought to life after a lull as Michy Batshuayi rises high in the area to nod one towards Lloris, but the offside flag is up anyway.

7: Chelsea not troubled by Tottenham as they go for an instant response, easily clearing a corner. A plane with a banner (another one, yawn) flies over the stadium with the banner reading 'Antonio, Antonio!'. Some Chelsea fans have too much time and money on their hands, I'd speculate.

5: Fantastic from Willian. Lloris will be disappointed as Willian goes back across the wall to the 'keeper's side, Lloris had already stepped to his right and couldn't get back quick enough, the ball nestling into the corner. 1-0!

GOALLL! Willian to take, and score!

4: Lovely swift movement from Chelsea, a counter attack started by a good Ake tackle, Batshuayi playing Pedro in before the Spaniard is wiped out by Toby Alderweireld. Free-kick in a good position for the Blues, with the Belgian booked. Willian or Luiz to take?

3: Victor Moses taking a long throw down the left. He'll be up against Son today, seemingly, with Trippier RWB and Son LWB for Spurs. They're likely to go into more of a 4-3-3 when in possession though, with Vertonghen shifting across and Son going forward.

0: Kick-off!

Beautifully observed, here we go.

First though, a minutes applause for Spurs coach Ugo Ehiogu, who tragically passed away earlier this week.

The players are out on the pitch and shaking hands, almost time to get underway! Interesting to see whether or not Spurs are still playing five at the back despite only having Kieran Trippier on the pitch as a recognised full-back.

Spurs: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Dembele, Wanyama; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Chelsea: Courtois; Ake, Luiz, Azpilicueta; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro.

Team news out, Chelsea springing a surprise by leaving Eden Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench!

It was Tottenham who triumphed when these two last met, ending Chelsea's 13 game winning run in the league by beating them 2-0 in early January. Dele Alli scored twice that day, could he repeat the feat this time around?

Tottenham, on the other hand, couldn't be doing better at the moment as they're on an eight game winning streak. In that time the Lilywhites 28 goals, conceding just four. That's an average score of 3.5-0.5 each game, something they'd certainly take today - if it were possible.

As aforementioned, Chelsea's form coming into this one is a little ropy. Still, in the grand scheme of things it's impressive with the Blues having won seven of their last nine, but two defeats in April have dampened morale somewhat.

Spurs haven't had to face a Premier League team on their way to this stage, beating Milwall 6-0 in the last eight as they enjoyed complete dominance against their fellow Londoners. The closest Tottenham have come to being knocked out of the competition was against Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round, where it took a stoppage time winner to secure their progression with a 4-3 triumph.

Chelsea saw off lower league teams until reaching the quarter final stage where they were presented a tricky looking home tie against Manchester United, one they won 1-0 to reach Wembley.

Today is mainly about the FA Cup though and with both Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte still looking for their first silverware in England, it's an important match for both teams. They're competing to face either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final, with those two playing tomorrow. Indeed the top teams have taken the glorious old competition seriously this season, as evidenced by the strong last four showing.

This game is intriguing for more than one reason, as the two teams are also fighting it out at the top of the league table. Chelsea seemed to be running away with it but some dropped points by the Blues in recent weeks mixed with Spurs' fantastic form has seen the gap cut to just four points with six games left. Intriguing indeed. If Spurs can win today and deal Chelsea a third loss in five games, they could strike an important psychological blow and potentially unsettle their rivals as they look to edge ever closer in the league.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon's FA Cup Semi-Final clash between two London giants, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 17:15 BST, just half an hour after the day's limited Premier League action finishes, giving us plenty of time to build up to the game! I'm Oliver Emmerson, so stick with me as we get stuck into the action.