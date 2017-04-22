Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge a doubt for Crystal Palace visit after training absence

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has emerged as a fresh doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds are already sweating on the fitness of defenders Joël Matip and Ragnar Klavan, with defensive midfielder Lucas Leiva also fighting to be passed fit.

And Sturridge looks set to join Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines after missing several training sessions at Melwood throughout the week.

Liverpool are keen to allow Sturridge plenty of time before taking a final decision on whether he can feature, the Liverpool Echo reporting that they will wait until midday on Sunday.

No details have yet been given as to what issue Sturridge is suffering from, but the England international has suffered from hip and calf injuries earlier this season as well as a virus.

He has missed 10 of Liverpool's 33 Premier League games due to injuries this term and hasn't started in the league since January 2 when he scored in an away draw with Sunderland.

The 27-year-old has come off the bench in the last two games though has struggled to break into the starting eleven, starting only nine games in all competitions this season.

A way in for U23s talisman Wilson?

With Sadio Mané also out for the rest of the campaign, Sturridge's absence could see Academy graduate Harry Wilson handed a place on the substitutes' bench against Palace.

Jürgen Klopp is short of attacking options with Divock Origi replacing Mané to form a three-pronged forward line with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

Besides Sturridge, the club's only other has been 17-year-old Ben Woodburn - who still has only 83 Premier League minutes under his belt despite starting for the first time at Stoke City earlier this month.

The other vacant spot on the bench could therefore be taken by winger Wilson, who has scored 28 goals in Liverpool's youth ranks this season.

The under-23s' captain has enjoyed an outstanding campaign and could be rewarded with a place on the bench. He has been spotted training with the first-team on the pitch prior to recent games and was an unused substitute for the Anfield win over Burnley a month ago.

The 20-year-old has made only one senior appearance for Liverpool however, coming off the bench on the 65th minute in a FA Cup third-round replay win over Plymouth Argyle back in January.