Jürgen Klopp confident Liverpool can attract summer targets and reveals early transfer talks have been 'really positive'

Jürgen Klopp is confident Liverpool can attract their transfer targets this summer and says that talks the club have had with players so far have been "really positive."

Reports have suggested the German will be handed the necessary funds to strengthen the squad this summer with European football a certainty for the Reds next term.

With the likes of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta among Klopp's highest priorities, Liverpool will have to compete with clubs from across the continent for their targets.

But the manager is hopeful that Liverpool have greater pulling power this summer as a result of the progress made over his tenure.

Asked whether it is easier for him to convince players to sign for Liverpool this time around, Klopp said: "Yes, I think it is. I think that Liverpool, at this moment, is a really interesting project for players."

Though he noted that the Reds "cannot say 100 per-cent" that they will be in the Champions League yet but explained his side are "a young team" at "a fantastic club" in "a good situation."

Reds boss hopeful of attracting top targets

Klopp insists he "really can see the progress of the team" and likened them to second-placed Tottenham Hotspur because of "the average of the team" which means "that there's still a lot to come."

He noted that Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are "obviously a few steps ahead" but because "they have played together maybe", though he added Liverpool "feel in a good way" and it is "easier to make this decision this year than last year" if "a player wants to be part of this way."

Klopp explained: "But actually not a lot of players told me last year, 'I don't want to be part of this but let me see what happens next year and then we can talk again.' It's more my feeling, than anything I could say about what a player thinks."

"But all the talks we've had so far are very positive," confirmed the Reds boss, warning that while that does not necessarily mean "it will all work out", talks have been "really positive" so far and all of Liverpool's targets "see the progress."

Other targets Klopp is thought to be a big admirer of include Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt and Fulham's teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon.

Brandt would add crucial depth out wide alongside Sadio Mané - recently named in the PFA Team of the Year in recognition of his excellent maiden year on Merseyside - while Sessegnon would act as competition for James Milner at left-back.

The 16-year-old, who turns 17 in May and is expected to sign professional terms at Craven Cottage, has scored a hugely-impressive seven goals in 27 appearances for the Championship side this term.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who runs into the final year of his contract this summer, is another who could be of interest though only if Liverpool could agree a fair price with the Gunners.