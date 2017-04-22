Quinton Fortune admits concern over how Manchester United will do without injured Zlatan Ibrahimović

Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has admitted that he doesn't know how United will cope without striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, who is expected to be out until 2018 with suspected ACL and PCL injuries.

He will be a huge miss

Ibrahimović has been crucial to José Mourinho's side ever since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, with the 35-year-old having scored 28 goals for the Red Devils in all competition.

United managed to secure their place in the last four of the Europa League with Thursday's 2-1 win over Anderlecht after extra-time, but it was tinted with sorrow as Ibrahimović was replaced by Anthony Martial just at the end of normal time having fell awkwardly.

There has been no confirmation over the seriousness of the injury but it is certain that the striker's season is over, and with still a number of crucial games to come Fortune stated his concerns about how United will finish the season without their star forward.

"He'll be a huge miss," Fortune told Omnisport. "If you look at the amount of goals he's contributed."

"I feel a little bit sad for him because he's been absolutely brilliant since he's been there," the South African stated. "His attitude's been brilliant. He'll be a huge loss for the team around the changing room."

"Hopefully he can recover quickly but it's a big one," the 39-year-old added. "I don't know how United will cope with it."

Shouldn't hurt their chances

Ibrahimović wasn't the only casualty from the narrow victory over the Belgians, with defender Marcos Rojo also stretchered off just before the break and it is also expected to be the end of Argentine's campaign.

Their injuries only add to an increasingly concerning injury list, with the two joining the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Juan Mata on the sidelines.

United have crucial clashes coming up in the next few weeks now including their semi-final with Celta Vigo, but Fortune insisted that the club need to find a way to make their way into the Champions League next season.

"United have always found a way and I don't like to make excuses for them," he said. "We've just got to find a way to make sure we get to the Champions League."

"Whether that's through winning the Europa League," Fortune added, "Or getting the points on the board to qualify through the Premier League."