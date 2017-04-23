Martial showed "attitude and appetite," claims pleased Mourinho

After criticism during the week and subtle hints at a need for an improved work rate, Anthony Martial earned praise from José Mourinho for his performance in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Burnley.

Martial scored his first goal since February for the Reds on Sunday, though it was only his third start in the league since that win against Watford too. Mourinho drew comparisons between Martial and his other young striker Marcus Rashford, claiming the latter had shown the appropriate desire despite enduring a goalscoring drought.

Yet with a severe double-ligament injury to their 28-goal man, Zlatan Ibrahimović, both Martial and out-of-favour club captain Wayne Rooney were given a chance from the start as Rashford was rested on the substitutes bench.

Mourinho hails Martial appetite

Reiterating his point from last week, Mourinho said that Martial "has to understand what we need from him."

He was quick to add, though, that "it's not just for us, but also for him," as he looks to replicate his extraordinary first season at Old Trafford.

"If he wants to become a very special player - he can do that - then he has to go in a certain direction and today he showed this attitude and appetite. We are happy because we have a new player until the end of the season."

Martial scored first goal since February

Martial looked far improved from previous performances this season against Burnley. He created and finished United's opener at Turf Moor, sprinting from near his own penalty area, offloading to Ander Herrera before finishing past Tom Heaton from the Spaniard's cross a few moments later.

He and Rooney both netted in a 2-0 win, providing Mourinho with a healthy headache. However, the fixture build-up means the Portuguese will need to utilise all three of his remaining strikers.

Rashford is likely to start on Thursday in a crucial Manchester derby, though Martial could start on the left-wing after impressing against Burnley. Mourinho's tough love shown towards his young players is seemingly working. Luke Shaw has improved vastly since Mourinho's criticisms while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, not so young, has become one of United's key players since a number of months out of the side.