Sean Dyche: We're still in good shape

​Sean Dyche ​insists his side are in good shape despite suffering a home defeat to Manchester United at the weekend. Goals from Anthony Martial and ​Wayne Rooney ​proved the difference between the two sides, with Burnley ​failing to register a single shot on target. 32 points from 36 at Turf Moor is a record to be proud of for the club, who's character and cohesion sees them lie 16th in the table, with Premier League football set to continue for another year.

Ruthless United made us pay, says Dyche

​"Overall, we stuck at it, but you are playing a top side. It's rare that teams go 22 unbeaten by luck, even with the number of changes they have had to make."

​"They are still top players. The only unfortunate thing from our performance today was that we gave them the upper hand too easily," ​Dyche admitted.

​"For the first goal, we should make the foul. That was obvious to everyone and then, as these clinical players do, they make you pay."

"The second one came with a poor start defensively and two lucky moments when the ball finds its way into the net."

​​Result aside, aspects of the performance were pleasing

​"At 2-0 down it's tough, but the positive aspects are the mentality to stick at it. You can easily take a knock in this game, but you have to get back on it and I thought our mentality from both goals was good," ​continued the manager.

​"I thought some of the quality going into their box was very good and there were some good individual performances."

​"We forged enough to at least put doubt in their minds and there are times, against this calibre of team, when you don't create anything, so that was another marker for us."

​"But the bigger picture for me is we've just come out of a spell where we've played seven out of 11 games away from home and in that we've played five of the top six."

​"It was always going to be a tough spell, but we've come out of it still in good shape. We definitely need to continue performing because the points can twist by the week."

​​​"It's more important that we continue to believe in our performances. We've two really important games here and two more away from home. The stats suggest we'll get something away, but we have to make that happen," ​concluded Dyche.