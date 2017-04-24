Slaven Bilić "gutted" West Ham didn't take the three points in Everton stalemate

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić admitted that he was "gutted" that his side didn't take all three points on Saturday afternoon, as the Hammers extended their unbeaten run to three with the 0-0 draw against Everton.

Deserved the three points

Bilić's side headed into the London Stadium clash looking to cement their top-flight status by breaching the 40-point mark against Ronald Koeman's men, but the game certainly had the feel of both sides already being on the beach.

The home side certainly had the better of the chances with the Toffees failing to register a shot on target, with Manuel Lanzini and James Collins coming closest for the Stratford outfit.

Bilić will have been impressed with his defence who kept the in form Romelu Lukaku quiet who had scored in the last nine clashes with the Hammers, but the coach admitted that he was disappointed his side didn't take all three points.

"We deserved to win," Bilić told Sky Sports. "To be fair I couldn't have asked for more from my players and I told them that in the dressing room."

"It's not easy," the coach stated. "We can talk about how they were not good but it is Everton, a team that's very capable of creating chances and scoring goals."

"To limit them to not a single chance in the whole game," the Croatian stressed. "You need quality and effort and that's what we had."

Bilić added: "I'm only gutted that we didn't win the game."

Not out of the woods yet

It wasn't the result West Ham will have looked for but it meant that the gap between themselves and the relegation zone increased to seven points with four games to play, but the pressure still remains after results elsewhere on Saturday.

Both Hull City and Swansea City managed crucial 2-0 victories defeating Watford and Stoke City respectively, and Bilić admitted that his side's safety is not guaranteed just yet.

"Unfortunately it's not a point that guarantees safety," he said. "Swansea won the game and Hull won the game so it's still not sorted."

"However what pleases me," Bilić added. "Is the performance and we move on to the next game."