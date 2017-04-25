Fellaini sees Red for United but Mourinho's men held on for a draw to keep their unbeaten record going

That now brings to an end to tonight's Manchester Derby as it finished 0-0. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game and until next time, have a good night.

City will feel they did enough to win the game as they dominated the game throughout but they just couldn't get through a stubborn United defence who in the end done their job well to keep their unbeaten record going.

Well that's that then as the game that promised so much didn't materialise at all. Fellaini is lucky that his moment of madness didn't cost his team the game after his headbutt on Aguero resulted in a straight red card.

90+7' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. The game finishes Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United.

90+6' - What a chance for Aguero to win the game! A brilliant long ball forward from De Bruyne found the striker unmarked in the box but he put his shot well over the bar.

90+3' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Ashley Young.

90+1' - The home side think that they had got the opening goal as Gabriel Jesus put the ball in the net but the referee blew his whistle for offisde which was the right decision.

90' - The referee has decided to add on six minutes at the end of the second half.

89' - Gabiel Jesus receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Rashford which is his first involvment in the game.

86' - Manchester City substitution: Sterling is replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

86' - Manchester United substitution: Mkhitaryan is replaced by Fosu-Mensah.

84' - Fellaini receives a red card for a deliberate headbutt on Aguero. That could be the pivotal moment on the game.

80' - Manchester United substitution: Martial is replaced by Jesse Lingard.

79' - Manchester City double substitution: The injured Bravo is replaced by Caballero while Sane is replaced by Jesus Navas.

68' - United now seem to want to settle for a draw which is dangerous as City are continuing to push forward which is only going to hurt the United players even more. Their is a break in play at the minute while Darmian receives treatment over an injury.

58' - It's all back to the walls stuff for United in this second half as De Bruyne is next to have a go from range but De Gea was once again equal to shot thankfully for United.

49' - City have started the second half brilliantly as Aguero has tested De Gea twice but the Spaniard was up to the task once again.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

It hasn't been a game of much quality so far as both sides are so far doing well to cancel each other out. Aguero had City's best chance of the half when he hit the post while Herrera missed United's best chance of the half. Will we get a better second half? Stay tuned as we bring you it live in a few minutes time!

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

45' - What a miss from Herrera! A brilliant free-kick was whipped into the box by Rashford and with the goal at his mercy, Herrera put his header wide of the goal.

36' - City are starting to dominate the game now as a good move saw Kolarov find space on the edge of the box before forcing De Gea into a very good save once again.

32' - Aguero sees De Gea stop a great shot from a long out way after Yaya Toure made one of his great runs through the United midfield. The game is a very intriguing one at the moment.

25' - What a save by Bravo! Martial created the chance by beating his man and delivering a high cross into the box which Bravo palmed striaght out and the ball fell to Mkhitaryan but the midfielder saw his shot brilliantly saved by the goalkeeper who knew he had to make up for his mistake.

15' - The tackles are flying in early on as expected as City are now starting to dominate the ball which really isn't a surprise to anyone given how Mourinho sets his side up in big games.

9' - Aguero hits the post! The first time City had some joy against the visitors and they almost scored as Kevin de Bruyne played a wonderful cross into the box but Aguero's shot hit the post and went wide. A massive let off for United so early on.

3' - The visitors have started the game on the front foot as Herrera played a very dangerous ball into the box but it was well defended by Zabaleta. It's also interesting to note that Mkhitaryan is playing as the central striker while Rashford and Martial have started on the wings.

1' - Tonight's referee Martin Atkinson blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Young, Rooney, Lingard.

Manchester City substitutes: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Clichy, Gabriel Jesus, A. Garcia.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Blind, Bailly, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford.

Manchester City starting XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero.

The team news from the Etihad is in. Stay tuned as we bring you the news next!

Check out VAVEL UK's match preview before kick-off in the Manchester derby as Guardiola and Mourinho face off in the battle for top four.

Stat: Man Utd are undefeated in their last 23 matches (Premier League).

José Mourinho confirmed on Wednesday that Paul Pogba is unavailable for tonight's game.

Stat: There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Man City's last 4 games (Premier League).

Stat: Man Utd have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 7 away matches (Premier League).

Manchester United team news: Ander Herrera (muscle) is a slight doubt though Mourinho is set to start him in midfield. He'll be without his midfield partner Paul Pogba, though. The Frenchman will be missed by Mourinho and teammates after a small muscle tweak against Burnley having played 210 minutes of football in three days.

Manchester City team news: Fernandinho (muscle), David Silva (hamstring), Sergio Agüero (muscle) and Gabriel Jesus (metatarsal) are slight doubts for Thursday night while John Stones (muscle) and Bacary Sagna (groin straint) are both unlikely to start for Guardiola's side. Ilkay Gundogan remains a long-term absentee.

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial returned in that game as Mourinho made eight changes to the side who started against Belgian side Anderlecht. They both scored, given Mourinho a happy headache going into the derby. It's possible that Martial may start on the left on Thursday night for the Portuguese's side, with Rashford up front after netting thrice and assisting once in his last five games.

City's fitness may be affected by that 120-minute workout under the famous arch. The fitness of David SIlva and Sergio Agüero is not yet clear. However, United have also recently suffered from the dreaded extra-time. Marcus Rashford scored a late winner against Anderlecht to send the Reds to the Europa-League semi-finals, where they'll face Celta Vigo. Yet that winner came only after severe knee ligament injuries to Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Marcos Rojo. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly appeared to have mild muscle tweaks against Burnley where United comfortably won 2-0, perhaps their most comfortable victory of the season.

Both sides come in with a point to prove and in relatively good form. City bounced back from two draws and a defeat in a key run-in against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea with wins against Hull City and Southampton. A defeat followed those two victories in the FA Cup against Arsenal, losing 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley on Sunday.

The minimum expectation for both Manchester clubs at the start of the season was top four. The real expectation was that Guardiola and Mourinho would face off for the title just as Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Mancini did in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons.

One of those games in hand is tonight. Meanwhile, before Liverpool play their 35th league game of the season, against Watford on Monday night, both Manchester sides could be above them. United host Swansea City at Old Trafford on Sunday while City travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on the same day. A win for both sides, whatever the result tonight, would take them above their rivals, as long as United's goal different mildly improves.

It is, perhaps, the most important fixture in this year's top four race. Not only for these two sides and these two managers, but also for Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, Arsenal and Arsène Wenger. Klopp's Reds sit just two points above City and three above United. The key caveat, of course, is that both Manchester sides have two games in hand.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Manchester derby with Harry Robinson and Brandon Sayer as José Mourinho's men travel across the city to the Etihad to face a side unbeaten in eight home league games as it's Manchester United vs Manchester City live score.