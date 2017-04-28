Sean Dyche backs the players and fans to push Burnley to safety

Burnley ​have endured a hard run of games, playing six of their last nine fixtures on the road, facing four of the top six in their last seven games. As a result, the side have seen their position in the ​Premier League table drop, with only five points seperating them from the bottom three.

However, with four games to go they are still in a relatively good place to continue in the top flight next season. Sean Dyche believes the experience within his crop of players will stand them in good stead in the run-in.

Burnley set for a nervy finish

"There will definitely be nerves. It’s impossible to think there won’t be. But we have been down two Championship campaigns and won them, when there were nerves every game," said Dyche.



“It’s about the work that you put in and knowing that will pay you back, so long as you deliver.That’s the key and the focus for the players, to keep delivering, because then we will take care of business," continued Dyche.



“You’ll still need a scratch of luck to go your way or a decision to go your way, but still it’s back to us delivering performances,” said Dyche.

​​A 2-0 defeat against Manchester United was only Burnley's fifth loss at home this season - a remarkable record for a team recently promoted from the Championship. A priceless win against Stoke City on the road will also have increased hopes of sustaining their position in the top-flight.

Dyche believes the fans will have a huge role to play

​​The Burnley boss believes the fans appreciate the scale of the task at hand and will have an invaluable role to play in the final four games. The Clarets are up against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Brom and West Ham.



“I think the fans have been terrific this season and they know the realities of the Premier League," admitted Dyche.



“But they have also seen us get some big results here. We’ve had 10 Premier League wins here and we are in good shape,​" continued Dyche.



“The fans here will back us all the way and they have a team who will give everything, they know that.The reality is the story has changed as the season has gone on and that is credit to the players and credit to the club," said Dyche.



“You have to remember that at the start of the season nobody gave us a chance; pundits, columnists, no-one. Yet here we are with four to go and five points clear of the bottom three," admitted Dyche.

That doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does mean we have been delivering performances to get the points on the board.We have to keep doing that and we have to be backed by the people of Burnley to help us do it," ​concluded Dyche.