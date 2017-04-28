Southampton vs Hull City Preview: Tigers look to maintain their survival hunt

Premier League safety is still firmly in the hands of Hull City but their away record remains a considerable concern with two games on the road still to play.

Hull must overturn poor form in Hampshire

The first of those key clashes is a long trip to the south coast where they meet Southampton who appear to enjoy playing teams in the lower half of the league. The Saints have only lost one of their last twelve Premier League matches with sides sitting below tenth, winning seven of those matches.

Southampton also have an excellent recent record in the top flight against the Tigers, losing just once in five matches, with that defeat coming earlier this season. If Hull were to earn all three points on Saturday, it will be the first time they have done so at Southampton in the Premier League. However, the Saints have won their last four home meetings with Hull in all competitions.

Goals, goals, goals

A draw may be a more realistic target for the Tigers who have lost 14 of their last 15 away matches. Keeping a tight defence in the opening stages could prove pivotal, with Hull falling behind before half-time and then losing five of their last seven Premier League away fixtures.

Another concern will be how many goals the Hull defence is conceding, as they currently sit just one shy of the worst defensive record in the league. Hull have also conceded at least three goals in their last four away fixtures, though Southampton have an open feel about their play themselves. There have been 54 goals in their last 16 games and at least three in nine of the most recent eleven, suggesting fans may well be entertained on Saturday.

Confidence levels at a premium

The defence has been an area of weakness for Southampton in recent weeks, shipping seven to Chelsea and Manchester City in lacklustre performances that could dampen their confidence going into this game.

Hull returned to winning ways against Watford last week but that game was in the comfort of the KCOM stadium. Away defeats to Stoke City and Manchester City preceded that game as the Tigers ultimately sunk in both matches without a trace.

Limited resources

Both teams have substantial injury lists with Southampton missing Virgil Van Dijk and Alex McCarthy, whilst Charlie Austin and Matt Targett will not be fit enough after returning to training late in the week. Sam McQueen should be available but Sofiane Boufal faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock in the week.

Hull are boosted by the return of Oumar Niasse who successfully appealed against his red card last weekend. However, Moses Odubajo, Omar Olabdellaoui, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and David Meyler all remain sidelined with only Olabdellaoui likely to feature again before the end of the season.