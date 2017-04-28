Spurs confirm they'll play all 2017/18 home games at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur will play all of their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium after the club confirmed they've exercised their option to rent out the national stadium whilst further work goes on developing their new stadium.

Spurs are currently in the process of building a new White Hart Lane, right next to their current ground which has continued to be used this season.

Mauricio Pochettino will now lead his side into their final two games ever at the historic ground, with fitting fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Prolonged process

It took a while for the decision to be made as Spurs firstly had to gain approval from the local council to use the ground all season, one in which they'll likely be hosting European football games in mid-week with the club well positioned to qualify for the Champions League.

The club also had to decide whether it was the best viable option for them, with knocking the current White Hart Lane down sooner rather than later set to allow the new stadium to go up at a quicker pace.

Can Tottenham shake off Wembley blues?

One concern for Tottenham fans is the club's record at Wembley Stadium, with the team having won none of their five matches there this season.

Spurs already had an agreement in place with the Football Association to host their European matches at the ground this season, a move which worked out terribly as they lost their first two home Champions League matches on course to being knocked out at the group stages, before Gent dumped them out of the Europa League last 32.

Adding insult to injury, Chelsea were the victors last Saturday when the two teams met each other at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final, beating Tottenham 4-2. However, Spurs didn't enjoy the 'home' advantage against the Blues that they had earlier this season at the ground.

Speaking of home advantage, it remains unclear how many tickets away fans can expect to get for Premier League games next season, but if rumours are to be believed then travelling contingents from around the world may be offered as many as 9,000 in order to fill the ground as much as possible.