West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Preview: Baggies look to stop rot versus sly Foxes

West Bromwich Albion will look for their first Premier League win in five attempts, as Leicester City make the trip to The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Pulis' men have taken just four points from their last seven league outings, but more troubling is the that the hosts have not found the net in 360 minutes of game time, since a mid-March defeat of Arsenal.

The Baggies continued their late-season struggles last Sunday, as a Roberto Firmino header settled affairs in the West Midlands last weekend - West Brom's third loss on the bounce.

Foxes hunt safety

The Foxes themselves roll up on the back of a narrow 1-0 loss to The Gunners in midweek and whilst a six-points cushion stands to the bottom three, Craig Shakespeare's men will still be looking over their shoulder nervously.

Following a run of five winning league games after taking the reins from Claudio Ranieri two months ago, Leicester have taken a solitary point versus Crystal Palace in their last three top flight games.

With the Baggies already having secured Premier League safety and the Foxes creeping toward the line - having been eliminated from the Europe - both sides will look for something to give this weekend.

Baggies look to end record

The two sides have met 11 times in across both the Championship and top flight since the turn of the millennium, with Saturday's meeting being the sixth time in the Premier League.

Leicester are yet to taste defeat to West Brom at the Hawthorns since their promotion two seasons ago. Nevertheless, Tony Pulis' side ran out 2-1 winners at The King Power Stadium back in November, when goals from Matt Phillips and James Morrison took away the spoils back home across the Midlands.

Team news

Matt Phillips is ruled out for West Brom after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury and could miss the rest of the season. Striker Hal Robson-Kanu is also absent with a similar complaint, so Salomon Rondon will lead the line for Tony Pulis, looking to end a run of 17 games without a league goal.

Foxes' skipper Wes Morgan will be assessed late on for the trip to the Hawthorns, whilst forward Islam Slimani is a doubt with a groin strain. Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is out with an ankle injury.