Craig Shakespeare claims Leicester City won’t switch off until they are mathematically safe

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare claims his side won’t switch off until they are mathematically safe, despite reaching the 40-point mark.

His side were 1-0 victors over West Brom in what was a very scrappy game, but the Foxes were victorious thanks to a Jamie Vardy finish.

Leicester are now up to 11th on 40 points, nine clear of the relegation zone with just four games left to play.

What did Shakespeare say?

When asked about hitting the 40-point mark, Shakespeare said: “We’re not mathematically safe, so unfortunately you won’t hear me say too much about that.

“Obviously delighted about the three points today, it takes a giant step towards that [being safe] aim, but until we’re mathematically safe we have to keep on and even then if we do, we have a duty to perform in every game, and that’s what we’ll do.”

He bemoaned that the game was very scrappy, and that his side had to show different qualities in order to come out on top against a tough West Brom side.

He continued: “The first goal was always going to be important today, as I’ve said in many occasions before but it counts.

“I expected West Brom to push on a bit more and the first goal, from Shinji [Okazaki], the weighted pass from him to Jamie [Vardy] was terrific.”

Are Leicester safe?

Having been on a tough run of form recently, this will win have lifted Leicester not just up the table but their spirits too. Shakespeare maintained that confidence is key for his side.

On Vardy, Shakespeare said that he is in a “purple patch” and Leicester will no doubt take advantage of that. The English international has now scored eight goals in 12 competitive games for Leicester under Shakespeare, one more than he managed in 32 appearances under Claudio Ranieri this season.

Shakespeare said that Vardy “has a cool head in front of goal at the moment” and that he put his goal away very well.

Leicester are now nine points clear of Swansea City in 18th, with the Foxes still have Watford, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth to play.

They need one win and Swansea to drop points to be mathematically safe, and with the Watford and Bournemouth fixtures being at home it looks likely that the reigning Premier League champions will be in the league once again next season.