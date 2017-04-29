Spurs overpower the Gunners in the second half to win last ever North London derby at White Hart Lane

That brings to an end to today's live Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. I have been Brandon Sayer, and until next time have a good evening.

The win at home was Spurs 13th in a row and it means that they will finish above their big rivals for the first time in ages which is a huge statement in truth going forward.

For Arsenal, they couldn't take advantage of both Manchester clubs drawing earlier on today and remain in sixth place and will need to beat Manchester United next weekend.

Spurs fully deserved to win the game and they did just as two goals in two minutes from Alli and Kane saw them to victory in the last ever North London derby at White Hart Lane.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the final North London derby at White Hart Lane. Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal.

90+1' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Alli is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

88' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Trippier is replaced by Kyle Walker.

81' - Arsenal substitution: Giroud is replaced by Theo Walcott.

79' - Tottenham Hotspur substitution: Son is replaced by Moussa Dembele.

78' - Cech once again has to make another great save from the resulting corner as Alderweireld headed the ball towards goal.

77' - A brilliant counter attack for Spurs ended with Wanyama playing the ball to Kane but once again Cech denied the striker from getting a second goal. The Arsenal goalkeeper has been the Gunners best player today.

76' - Monreal is next to get a yellow card for a challenge on Kane from behind.

75' - Arsenal substitution: Gabriel is replaced by Hector Bellerin.

73' - Giroud receives a yellow card for a rough challenge on Trippier.

72' - Kane receives a yellow card for an elbow on Gabriel.

70' - Gabriel receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Dele Alli.

68' - Vertonghen almosts makes it three for Spurs after Arsenal failed to clear a corner and the defender unleashed a fierce strike from the edge of the box which Cech had to make a wonderful save to keep it out.

65' - Arsenal substitution: Xhaka is replaced by Danny Welbeck.

63' - Arsenal have responded very well to them two quick goals as Sanchez goes close to getting a goal back but was denied by the impressive Lloris from close range.

58' - Goal for Spurs! Kane scores yet again against Arsenal. Kane, who was fouled for the penalty, stepped up to take it and he stroked the ball home comfortably to give his team a two goal lead. Let's see what Arsenal are made off now.

57' - Penalty to Spurs as Gabriel fouls Kane in the box and referee Michael Oliver points striaght to the spot.

56' - Goal for Spurs! Alli opens the scoring in the derby. The goal was created by Eriksen who danced his way through a couple of Arsenal defenders before forcing Cech into a very good save before Alli put the ball in the net on the rebound. That is a massive goal in a gam of this context.

48' - Wanyama has the game's first effort the second half as his curling effort from the edge of the box was well saved by Ceech.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Spurs will be wondering how they are not leading the game at half-time as both Alli and Eriksen missed clear cut chances to give the hosts the lead during the first half. The Gunners will be happy therefore that they are still in the game and know that they poccess the ability to hurt Spurs on the break with the players they have with what remains of this very tense game. We will bring you the second half live in a few minutes so stay tuned!

45+3' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Arsenal.

45+2' - Jan Vertonghen is the next player to go close to scoring for Spurs but he saw his curling effort from outisde the box well saved by Peter Cech.

45' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the first half.

44' - Sanchez finally gets himself into the game as Spurs fail to clear a corner kick but his long curling effort from outside the box just went wide of Lloris' goal. Good effort though from Arsenal's main man.

38' - Ramsey forces Lloris into a very good save from a long way out which really would have been a goal against the run of play. The Gunners though seem to have weathered a fierce Spurs storm a while back which will please Arsene Wenger.

25' - This time Eriksen misses a sitter for Spurs! Son did brilliantly to set up the chance as he beat his defender and drove a shot towards goal but it was deflected and went straight to Eriksen, who with the goal also at his mercy, blasted the ball over the bar.

22' - What a miss from Alli! A brilliant through ball played kane through into the box but he took the unselfish route to goal by playing a cross to the midfielder but with the goal at his mercy, he put his header wide under pressure from Oxlade-Chamberlain. Will that come back to haunt Spurs later on?

15' - Arsenal are now starting to have more of the ball in the game and have settled into their own style of passing which is making the game one that is very tense if it already wasn't.

7' - A good corner was whipped into the box by Eriksen into Toby Alderweireld who rose highest in the box but the defender could only put his header over the bar.

1' - Well what a start to the game that would have been as Kane was given the ball in the box and he drove the ball towards Cech and forced the veteran goalkeeper into a decent save early on.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Arsenal substitutes: Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

The team news from White Hart Lane is in. Stayed tuned as we bring you the news next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Arsenal predicted XI: (3-4-2-1) Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Sanchez, Ozil; Welbeck.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (3-4-2-1) Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane.

The Gunners also have a few fitness doubts before the game as Laurent Koscielny could miss the game after suffering a knee injury in the midweek game against the Foxes and is rated at 60 per cent to play the game. Shkodran Mustafi will also miss the game with a thigh injury while David Ospina, Lucas Perez and Santi Carzola are all still absent aswell.

In terms of team news for the game, Danny Rose is unlikely to feature despite returning to training after three months out with a knee problem while Moussa Dembele faces a race to be fit for the game after suffering an ankle injury against Palace in midweek. Erik Lamela and Harry Winks will also miss the game due to a hip and ankle injury respectively but Michel Vorm has recovered from a knee injury and is available for selction again.

Last season's fixture at White Hart Lane also finished as a draw after Alexis Sanchez rescued a point for the Gunners, who finished the game with ten men after Francis Coquelin was sent off. Aaron Ramsey gave Arsenal the lead before goals from Toby Alderweireld and Kane turned the game around before the Chilean earned Wenger's men a point in a very good game between two good sides.

The reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium in November between the two sides finished 1-1 after Harry Kane scored on his return from injury to cancel out Kevin Wimmer's own goal in the first half.

The Gunners also came through a very difficult midweek game at home to Leicester City when they just about scraped a 1-0 victory with Robert Huth's own goal in the 87th-minute the key moment in the game. After that win, Arsenal have now won four of their last five games in all competitions and will be looking to do all they can to stop their North London rivals title charge for the remainder of the season.

On the other hand, Arsene Wenger's side have been struggling since the start of 2017 but in recent weeks they have started to pick up again and know a win this weekend will be huge for the player's confidence going into the finals games of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men come into this game on the back off eight straight Premier League wins including a hard fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening. The only goal of the game was scored by Christian Eriksen late on and kept the title race alive for the time being.

Games don't get much bigger than this as both side's still have everything play for in the final games of the season. For Spurs, they are still just about in the title race with a few games to go but any slip ups this weekend will basically hand Chelsea the title, while the Gunners are currently five points off a top four place and will want to close the gap on their rivals this weekend.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 4:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.