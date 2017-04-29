Olympique Lyonnais (3) 0-1 (2) Manchester City: Lyon secure all French final

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais confirmed an all Division 1 Féminine final clash in Cardiff. Despite Manchester City's 1-0 defeat of the French side, a strong aggregate score of 3-2 takes Lyon through to the final where they will face Paris Saint Germain.

City try to be fearless but Lyon too strong

Before even arriving at Parc OL, the Citizens knew they had huge task at hand. Having conceded three away goals in the first leg, the team in blue would have to stray for the conservative style of football that is usually seen in the Women’s Super League.

In the opening seven minutes demonstrated that City were willing to take the game to the hosts, albeit it frantically. The desire was translated into aggression at times with Carli Lloyd clashing with both Lyon captain Wendie Renard and Saki Kumagai early into the first half.

Despite a hungry City, the attempts on goals were opened by the hosts as Dzenifier Marozsan audaciously struck from outside the box. While Karen Bardsley could push the ball around the post, an onslaught of Lyon confidence was brewing, ultimately forcing Manchester City to revert to their defensive responsibilities.

To add to the visitor's fears, just 10 minutes after Marozsan’s first bold attempt, the number 10 tried her luck from range once more; displaying a clear intent to take her team to Cardiff in style.

The succeeding minutes was an exhibition of Lyon's quality as Ada Hegerberg and Eugénie Le Sommer danced around City's box with clever play. Abbie McManus and Lucy Bronze looked comfortable in their roles yet there was a nervy look to the team. When in possession, the visitors struggled to retain the ball, which was largely controlled by the force of Lyon's midfield.

Lloyd shines as City look brighter

Last time in Manchester, the Citizens scored their only goal via Toni Duggan’s defence splitting pass to Kosovare Asllani. It was uncharacteristic for Lyon but City’s first chance was almost a carbon copy as Lloyd played an accurate ball through to Jill Scott. This time round, Amel Majiri was there to cooly make the interception.

The frustration that had been creeping into the Manchester City side looked to have been shaken off as they panicked less in possession and began creating chances. Early into the second half, Duggan delivered a long pass to Scott who managed to link up with Bronze – the first time Majiri had allowed her into a more attacking positon. Although Scott’s strike was saved comfortably by Sarah Bouhaddi, it seemed to have instilled more confidence in the Sky Blues.

Minutes later Lloyd cut into the box before unleashing a powerful strike, which Bouhaddi was once again able to steer away. But the persistence paid off just moments after the fine save as the keeper played the ball straight to the feet of Carli Lloyd, who thudded the ball into the roof of the net.

Lyon remain calm and professional

Despite being the first to concede, Lyon's experience and no doubt the cushion of the aggregate score kept them buoyed in amongst the pressure. Returning immediately to pressing high against a Manchester City side that was growing in confidence.

Gerard Prêcheur enlisted the fresh legs of Alex Morgan during half time. The switch almost paid off as Morgan's speed earned the forward a spot in the box ahead of Steph Houghton, but a clumsy clash with Bardsley left the USA star on the ground. The crowd did not forget the challenege either as a barrage of hisses emerged from the crowd each time the keeper came into contact with the ball.

Le Sommer almost restored parity as the French international hit the ball into the back of the net, but to continue the frustration of the match, the offside flag was raised. Lyon continued their hunt for a goal deep into extra time but it was not their day.

In similar fashion to the quarter final run against Lyon's more relaxed perforamnce at home was not enough to win them this particular battle, but a stunning away leg sees them through to a well earned spot in the final.