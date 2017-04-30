Southampton 0-0 Hull City - Player Ratings as Tigers gain an important point on south coast

Hull City dug deep to take a valuable point against Southampton as the game ended in a goalless draw.
Marco Silva's side looked to be on their way to defeat when Maya Yoshida was brought down by Alfred N'Diaye in the penalty area with 90 minutes on the clock. However, Dusan Tadic's low strike was well saved by Eldin Jakupovic, rescuing what could prove to be a vital point in their bid to remain in the Premier League.
Goalkeeper and defence
Eldin Jakupovic - 7 - Produced a crucial save in the dying moments of the game to mark himself the hero of the day.
Ahmed Elmohamady - 6 - Did well defensively at right-back but when venturing forward he failed to produce any real moments of quality for his side.
Harry Maguire - 7 - Made a vital block against Boufal as he put his body on the line yet again for Hull. Worked tirelessly throughout and was a key reason why they managed to see out the result.
Andrea Ranocchia- 7 - Strong performance from the centre-half once again. Seems to be doing well at a crucial time.
Andrew Robertson - 6 - Nervy moments at the back for Robertson which put his side in some patches of danger. Luckily for him, they came to nothing.
Midfield and attack
Lazar Markovic - 6 - Caused Southampton some problems, but much like those around him, failed to produce quality to threaten a goal.
Sam Clucas - 7 - Almost cost Hull dearly when his pass went straight to Dusan Tadic - a move which ended in Steven Davis blasting over the bar. Solid performance apart from that.
Alfred N’Diaye - 7 - Put in a powerful and very energetic performance but needlessly conceded a penalty in the dying moments when he tugged Yoshida in the box. Saved by Jakupovic's heroics.
Kamil Grosicki - 6 - Unfortunate not to score early on when his free-kick smashed against the post only to bounce to safety.
Evandro - 6 - Struggled to produce any killer balls to unleash Niasse on the Southampton defence.
Oumar Niasse - 6 - Didn't get much service from hsi teammates, but had a brilliant chance to steal the three points six minutes from time.