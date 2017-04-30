Southampton 0-0 Hull City - Player Ratings as Tigers gain an important point on south coast

Hull City ​dug deep to take a valuable point against Southampton​ as the game ended in a goalless draw.

​​Marco Silva's side looked to be on their way to defeat when ​Maya Yoshida ​was brought down by ​Alfred N'Diaye ​in the penalty area with 90 minutes on the clock. However, ​Dusan Tadic's ​low strike was well saved by ​Eldin Jakupovic, ​rescuing what could prove to be a vital point in their bid to remain in the ​Premier League.

Goalkeeper and defence

Eldin Jakupovic - 7 - Produced a crucial save in the dying moments of the game to mark himself the hero of the day.

Ahmed Elmohamady - 6 - Did well defensively at right-back but when venturing forward he failed to produce any real moments of quality for his side.

Harry Maguire - 7 - Made a vital block against Boufal as he put his body on the line yet again for Hull. Worked tirelessly throughout and was a key reason why they managed to see out the result.

Andrea Ranocchia- 7 - Strong performance from the centre-half once again. Seems to be doing well at a crucial time.

Andrew Robertson - 6 - Nervy moments at the back for Robertson which put his side in some patches of danger. Luckily for him, they came to nothing.

Midfield and attack

Lazar Markovic - 6 - ​Caused Southampton some problems, but much like those around him, failed to produce quality to threaten a goal.

Sam Clucas - 7 - Almost cost Hull dearly when his pass went straight to Dusan Tadic - a move which ended in Steven Davis blasting over the bar. Solid performance apart from that.

Alfred N’Diaye - 7 - Put in a powerful and very energetic performance but needlessly conceded a penalty in the dying moments when he tugged Yoshida in the box. Saved by Jakupovic's heroics.

Kamil Grosicki - 6 - Unfortunate not to score early on when his free-kick smashed against the post only to bounce to safety.

Evandro - 6 - Struggled to produce any killer balls to unleash Niasse on the Southampton defence.

Oumar Niasse - 6 - ​Didn't get much service from hsi teammates, but had a brilliant chance to steal the three points six minutes from time.