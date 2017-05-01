José Mourinho states there were "so many weaknesses" engrained in his team after Swansea draw

A frustrated José Mourinho stated that he could find "so many weaknesses" in the performance of his Manchester United side, as the Red Devils recorded yet another draw at Old Trafford with Sunday's 1-1 stalemate against strugglers Swansea City.

Going to find weaknesses

Sunday lunchtime presented a perfect opportunity for Mourinho's men to break into the top four, with closest rivals Manchester City not kicking off at the Riverside Stadium until around 20 minutes after the clash at Old Trafford would have come to an end.

However fatigue certainly showed amongst the first-team as it was a very poor first-half performance from the hosts, but Wayne Rooney sent United into third for a brief period from the penalty spot which was won somewhat softly by Marcus Rashford.

Gylfi Sigurðsson earned a deserved point to help in their relegation battle with an excellent free-kick, when asked to analyse his performance Mourinho stated that he could find a lot of low points but he also stated that he couldn't have asked for much more from his side.

“I don’t want to analyse my team today because I would give you so many weaknesses,” Mourinho stated post-match. "If I analyse the performance, I will obviously find weakness, that is obvious and it is not difficult to find that."

"But I cannot do that," the manager stated. "I cannot isolate from the context and the context is the boys gave everything they can."

"We lose two points but I'm very happy with the players," Mourinho added. "Very happy. I cannot demand anything more from them."

Must be a big injury

The Red Devils have been ravaged by injuries of late, and it only got worse on Sunday as Mourinho lost two defenders which has left an already weakened back four looking bare thin.

Luke Shaw was first to depart just nine minutes into the contest who was followed by Eric Bailly in the second period, Mourinho's war of words with Shaw has stretched out over the season and he laid into the youngster once again after the game.

"I think Luke Shaw's must be a big injury," he stated in reference to Shaw's ejection early on. "Because to leave the pitch after nine minutes, I am expecting a very big injury."

"At the moment," Mourinho concluded. "We can walk from the bed to the toilet and break a leg."