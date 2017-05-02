Slaven Bilić looking to "enjoy" West Ham's fierce Tottenham Hotspur clash

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić has stated that he hopes he can "enjoy" the Hammers' Friday night clash, as they welcome the high-flying and bitter rival Tottenham to the London Stadium.

Always a big game

It has been a rough start to life since their move from the Boleyn Ground with West Ham struggling around the bottom of the Premier League table, but they have been on rise in the last few weeks and will look to try and break into the top-half of the table in their three remaining matches.

Bilić's men currently find themselves on a four-game unbeaten streak, they tasted late heartbreak at White Hart Lane earlier in the campaign but the Croatian stated he looks to "enjoy" the fiery contest.

"That game is always big it’s a derby," Bilić told whufc.com. "It can’t be just an ordinary game."

"Hopefully I’m going to enjoy it," the coach stated to the club's website. "But it’s going to be a very nervous game."

Disappointed if he isn't involved

The one blemish on their recent run of form has been their lack of goals, with just three goals in their that run which has also included two consecutive goalless draws against Everton and Stoke City respectively.

A main cause for this has been the loss of their two main scorers Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll, Antonio has been ruled out for the remainder of the season while Carroll has missed the last two matches with a groin problem.

The striker who has managed eight goals so far is expected to return for the visit of Spurs, but Bilić admitted that he will be "disappointed" if injury claims his main striker once again.

“I will be very disappointed if he is not involved in our next game,” he said. “I know that Andy is not injured because he is not professional."