Ander Herrera states Manchester United should have an "English captain"

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has stated that United's next captain should be English, after calls from the Spaniard to take the armband in the suspected exit of Wayne Rooney.

Great to be valued

Herrera has emerged as star player and fan favourite especially in the current campaign, with the Spaniard becoming key in José Mourinho's side.

The Spaniard's love and passion for the club has been evident since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao back in 2014, with those attributes seeing him emerge as an ideal candidate for the captain's armband.

It is more than expected that Rooney will exit Old Trafford in the summer, but Herrera stated that he thinks that it should be a English native who should take the role.

"I am very grateful that people value me like this," Herrera told Onda Cero. "But I don't think it is something that is going to happen soon."

"Being captain of Manchester United are big words," the Spaniard stated. "Look at the captains that this club have had."

"Furthermore as at Madrid and Barcelona the captains are Spanish," Herrera added. "It's also logical that there is an English captain."

Europa League will be crucial

It is expected to be a tiring, but crucial ten days for Mourinho's men, with four games that could potentially decided the outcome of their season but importantly their place in next season's Champions League.

United face two crucial league trips to both Arsenal and Tottenham, but the team's priority will be their Europa League semi-final clash with La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Thursday night will be the first big test at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos, and Herrera stated that Europe's secondary competition will be the priority for the Red Devils.

"It's crucial for us," he said. "Not just because it's a European title, which is important."

"But also the fact that you can qualify for the Champions League," Herrera concluded. "And play in a European Super Cup final."