Report: Manchester United will let Ibrahimović train at Carrington without new contract

According to the Times, Manchester United will reportedly let Zlatan Ibrahimović train in Carrington even if he does not sign a new contract. The Swedish striker suffered a serious ligament injury in United’s Europa League win over Anderlecht.

He just successfully underwent surgery and posted on his Instagram that his knee is “fixed, done, and stronger.” Ibrahimovic will be out of action for the next eight months following the surgery.

Mino Raiola, Ibrahimović’s agent, said in a statement, "Zlatan Ibrahimović has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery and has not suffered a career ending injury. The statement was released today to calm the speculation that the Swede’s career was over after the horrific injury.

Option to stay

The 35-year-old Swede has the option to keep extending his career with Manchester United. He has the option of taking on another year to his already one-year deal. If not, the club will still support him to the fullest by letting him train there until he is fully recovered from his knee injury.

Ibrahimović has been vital for United this season. In the Premier League alone, the Swede tallied 17 goals and 5 assists. When you add up his tally in all competitions, he has managed 28 goals and 9 assists in his first season in England.

Going For Silverware

Despite not being able to play in the Europa League, manager Jose Mourinho made the promise to get to the Europa League final which will be played in Stockholm, Sweden.

Mourinho said he hopes his side can get to the final so Ibrahimovic could go to the stadium and have a chance at collecting the cup. Manchester United play Celta Vigo in the Europa League semifinals and will play the winner of Lyon and Ajax should they make the final.