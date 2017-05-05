Burnley boss warns "there's still work to be done" ahead of West Brom meeting

Bar an unlikely run of results in the last few weeks of the season, Burnley look set to avoid relegation from the Premier League for the first time in their history. Yet manager Sean Dyche has warned his players to remain focused in lieu of an injury crisis in defence.

"We've got to have the right mentality"

Burnley claimed a crucial first away win of the season last weekend, steering clear of the drop zone in the process. Yet Dyche explained "I made it clear that there is still work to be done straight after the game at Crystal Palace, which was obviously a very important result".

Dyche added "we've got to take on the challenge and have the right mentality to keep working in the vein that we have".

The Burnley manager also suggested he would not rest and relax until the season reaches its conclusion in three weeks time. "I will reflect on it differently in three weeks because it will be done whatever. At the moment I'm staying focused on the job in hand and so are the players."

Defensive lynchpins appear to be doubtful

Much of Burnley's success this season has been built upon the defensive triumvirate of Tom Heaton, Ben Mee and Michael Keane. Yet Dyche looks set to be without two of those players this weekend.

The manager admitted "we've got a couple of knocks. Keano [Michael Keane] has got a knock so we are unsure on him. We are hopeful but we're unsure at this stage".

He added "Ben Mee is still touch and go. It is settling down but it's a close call" as he recovers from a shin injury.

However, "Wardy [Stephen Ward} we think will be okay but we will give him time to make sure he's well" after limping off last weekend.