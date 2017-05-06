Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace: Citizens ease past Eagles in five-goal thrashing

Manchester City produced one of their finest performances of the season as they eased past Crystal Palace by five goals to nil.

A second-minute goal from David Silva set City on their way but Pep Guardiola's side had to wait until the second period for the onslaught to truly begin. Vincent Kompany doubled the lead after half-time and any onlooker could only imagine the hosts would win big.

Wayne Hennessey failed to keep out Kevin de Bruyne's tame 25-yard effort before Raheem Sterling fired beyond the Wales international with ten minutes still to play. That was enough time for Nicolás Otamendi to flick the impressive de Bruyne's free-kick into the net in added-time.

Palace weakened by injuries

Sam Allardyce was forced to name two full-backs in a back three as his Palace squad continue to fall foul of injuries. Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp started either side of Martin Kelly and the makeshift defence was exposed early on when the latter's soft header bounced straight into the path of Silva who side-footed low into an almost empty net.

The Eagles boss reverted to a back four afterwards, Schlupp partnered Kelly while Ward and Patrick van Aanholt switched to full-back roles. The move was successful but City continued to dominate. Palace created chances on the rare occasions that they entered the hosts' half, first Christian Benteke headed straight at Willy Caballero before Jason Puncheon's shot ended up high in the stands behind the goal.

Citizens blitz four-goal second half

Having gone behind early on, Palace would have been pleased to head into the break just a goal down. However, their pleasure soon turned into despair as they were put to the sword by a much improved City side who didn't even have the injured Sergio Agüero.

The lead was finally doubled four minutes into the second half. A corner was cleared by the Eagles but the ball found de Bruyne wide on the right and the Belgian squared for countryman Kompany, whose powerful strike took a slight deflection off Schlupp before finding the roof of the net.

It was a 2-0 lead that City didn't seem to want to settle for, either. The impressive attack of Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sané, assisted by de Bruyne and Silva, were unplayable - although they were hardly challenged by a poor Palace side.

Just ten minutes after de Bruyne had created Kompany's goal, the midfielder added his own name to a growing score sheet having seen his free-kick scrape the bar moments before. Palace lost the ball in midfield, as they had done regularly throughout, before de Bruyne's side-footed effort squeezed through Hennessey's hands and into the corner.

Palace remarkably stood firm for a full 23 minutes before Hennessey was picking the ball out of his net once again. Van Aanholt allowed Sterling too much room to manoeuvre in the penalty area and the England winger watched the ball bounce before firmly striking it low into the corner.

The scoring finally seemed complete but Otamendi would have the last word two minutes into injury time. Substitute Damien Delaney clumsily felled Sané 35 yards from goal and de Bruyne floated the resulting free-kick onto the head of the Argentine defender, whose header was just his second goal for City since signing almost two years ago.

City in top four while Palace's status remains in doubt

The emphatic victory gives Guardiola's side a four-point lead over city rivals, Manchester United, although the Red Devils could move back within a point with a victory against Arsenal tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Swansea City's victory against Everton means Palace are just four points above the relegation zone. Although they can confirm survival with a point against 18th-placed Hull City in eight days.