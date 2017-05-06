Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho is looking "positive" ahead of Southampton

Jürgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho is looking "positive" as the Liverpool attacker looks to recover from injury in time to face Southampton on Sunday.

The Brazilian sustained a thigh problem in Monday night's victory at Watford that forced him off after just 13 minutes, but he is back in contention for the visit of the Saints.

The Reds go looking for another important three points in the race for Champions League qualification and Klopp is hopeful of being able to call upon Coutinho at Anfield.

Klopp hopeful of Coutinho return

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool boss confirmed that Coutinho was "running for the first time" on Thursday and that "it's good news" although he joked that he "looked a little bit like [goalkeeping coach] John Achterberg."

He added: "We cannot be 100 per-cent sure because we always have to wait to see how he improves. But in this moment, it looks rather positive."

Klopp was also asked for an update on winger Sadio Mané, who underwent surgery on a knee injury last month but should be available for pre-season in July.

The German explained that the Senegalese forward is "doing really well" and said that he "is around" Melwood and that "everything has really gone well so far."

He issued a less positive update on captain Jordan Henderson, however, with the midfielder having not featured since February 11 with a troublesome foot injury.

Klopp told reporters: "It's not exactly the same with Hendo. There is nothing new. That's the thing with this [injury], you have to wait. Especially he has to wait, but it is quite difficult like this. There is nothing new about this."

On another long-term absentee, Danny Ings, Klopp said he is "doing well" and "really well" - adding: "He is enjoying training now for the first time with the ball a little bit and all that stuff. He is on a good way."