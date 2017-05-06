Jesse Lingard insists Man Utd's top four fight is not over

Jesse Lingard is refusing the give up on a top-four spot, despite the Reds being considered as strong favourites for Europa League glory in Stockholm at the end of the month - which would earn automatic qualification into next season's Champions League group stages - ahead of the colossal clash against Arsenal tomorrow.

Manchester United currently sit four points off Liverpool in 4th with a game in hand - but have missed numerous opportunities to leapfrog both Jürgen Klopp's side and Manchester City - as Old Trafford has seen a record 10 draws over the course of the campaign, and now a place looks unlikely with a gut-wrenching run-in to come.

Every game until end of season "massive"

"I think everyone is confident [about Europa League success]" Lingard told ManUtd.com. But the 24-year-old winger also said that the team are "still fighting" in the Premier League and they all need to "pull together and kick on."

The first leg victory at Celta Vigo during the week has given the squad "important confidence" going into a "tough" fixture, he added while also mentioning that every single game until the end of the current term must be treated "like a final" if Mourinho's men are to play in the 2017/2018 instalment of Europe's elite competition.

Run-in couldn't be much tougher

Manchester City face favourable home ties against Leicester City and West Brom - as well as a trip to Watford - in their final three while Liverpool are the same with Southampton and Middlesbrough to play at Anfield either side of a trip to West Ham.

United, on the other hand, obviously visit Arsenal tomorrow before a daunting visit to White Hart Lane, followed by another tricky away fixture versus Southampton before finishing with a potential banana skin at home to Crystal Palace - if form at Old Trafford is anything to go by.