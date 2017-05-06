Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion: Vokes brace denies Baggies three points

A second-half brace from Sam Vokes gave Burnley a vital point in The Clarets' attempt to remain in the Premier League, as they hosts came from behind to take a point against West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.

After the Welshman had given Burnley the lead, two goals in 12 minutes from The Baggies turned the game around, before Vokes doubled his tally for the afternoon as the game finished 2-2.

The point is not quite enough to mathematically guarantee league survival just yet for the hosts.

Sean Dyche was forced to name Kevin Long in place of Michael Keane in defence, as the former Manchester United defender missed his first Premier League game of the season.

Aside from that, The Clarets named the same side that impressively beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Tony Pulis rung the changes from the side that lost their third successive league game by a goal to nil, having failed to score in over a month.

Marc Wilson made his debut for The Baggies at left-back in place of Allan Nyom, whilst a trio of alterations from midfield also came into effect.

Sam Field, Darren Fletcher and James McClean came in for Claudio Yacob, Nacer Chadli and James Morrison.

Drab first period

In a game that smacked of an end of season runaround, quality was is desperately short measure in Lancashire.

With both keepers enjoying quiet afternoons, it was Scott Arfield who came closest to breaking the deadlock ten minutes before the break, when a loose ball found the Canadian international, only to be denied a shot at Ben Foster by impeccably timed tackle by James McClean.

The West Brom keeper was forced into action on just the one occasion, as a drab first 45 came to an end.

Goals shared

Burnley, still not mathematically safe from an immediate drop back to The Championship came out firing on resumption as James Tarkowski headed wide from a free kick.

Then in the 55th minute the hosts broke the deadlock. Ashley Barnes was fouled in the area by Jake Livermore, but with the assistant referee flagging, the number ten got straight up and slid a pass across the West Brom six yard box for strike partner Sam Vokes to side-foot home.

Ten minutes later - almost out of the blue, The Baggies struck back to level things. Having come close from a corner seconds earlier, the clearance was swept back into Burnley territory.

McClean got away from Craig Dawson on the left and squared a pass for Salomon Rondón. The Venezuelan then swivelled and fired past Tom Heaton to make it one apiece - ending a 20-match run without a goal.

Wildly open second period

Having not scored a goal in five league games, West Brom scored their second within 12 minutes. Perhaps unsurprisingly it came from a corner.

Chris Brunt whipped in a curling delivery and diving in at the far post was the man celebrating his 27th birthday, Craig Dawson to flip the game on its' head. The hosts however were not done.

The Clarets won a freekick on the half way line five minutes from time. Substitute Robbie Brady's long delivery, found Vokes who rose highest above the Baggies defence to nod up and over into the top corner of the Baggies net for his second of the game.

The game had transformed into a Lancashire hotpot as both sides sought a winner. In the end however, both sides settled for the point as the final whistle blew.